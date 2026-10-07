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Tesco drivers can get 8p off every litre of fuel. Here’s how it works

Tesco shoppers can get 8p off every litre of petrol or diesel after spending £60 in-store, but there are several conditions motorists need to know

Tesco fuel offer

Tesco shoppers can claim a fuel discount after meeting the supermarket’s £60 spending threshold

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseOct 07, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Spend £60 or more at Tesco by October 18 to receive an 8p-per-litre fuel coupon.
  • The maximum discount is £8 per transaction.
  • Coupons must be redeemed at participating Tesco petrol stations by October 25.

Tesco is offering motorists 8p off every litre of petrol or diesel after they spend at least £60 in-store, giving drivers a chance to cut the cost of filling up as fuel prices remain elevated.

The offer is available at more than 500 participating Tesco petrol filling stations across Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Customers who qualify will receive a fuel coupon with their receipt after spending £60 or more by October 18.

The coupon can then be used at a participating Tesco petrol station until October 25.

However, there is a maximum discount of £8 per transaction, so the saving will not continue indefinitely for larger fuel purchases.

How do you get the Tesco 8p fuel discount?

Customers need to spend £60 or more in a single Tesco shop by October 18.

Once they qualify, the fuel coupon will be issued with their receipt.

The £60 spending requirement does not include several categories of purchases, including lottery products, e-top-ups, savings stamps, postage stamps, carrier bags, prescription medicines and infant milk formula.

Purchases made through separate Tesco services and counters also do not count. These include cafés, tobacco kiosks, opticians, phone stores, concessions, Travel Money and Tesco Bank.

Online grocery orders and Tesco Whoosh purchases are also excluded from the qualifying spend.

Once the coupon has been received, customers have until October 25 to use it.

The discount is available on both petrol and diesel, but customers can use only one coupon per transaction, and they must spend more than £1 on fuel.

Where can you use the Tesco fuel coupon?

The offer is available at participating Tesco-branded petrol filling stations in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

There are some important exclusions.

The coupon cannot be used at Tesco Express stores where Esso fuel is sold, unmanned petrol stations or through pay-at-pump services.

That means motorists need to make sure they are using a participating staffed Tesco forecourt and pay at the kiosk rather than directly at the pump.

Tesco has more than 500 participating petrol stations, but not every Tesco location with a petrol station will necessarily qualify. Customers should check Tesco's store finder before travelling to make sure their chosen forecourt is included.

How much can drivers actually save?

The maximum saving is £8, which is £2 less than the maximum discount available under a similar Tesco promotion in August.

For a typical 35 to 45-litre fill-up, an 8p-per-litre discount would save between £2.80 and £3.60.

A driver filling 100 litres would technically qualify for an £8 discount rather than £8.00-plus because of the offer's maximum saving.

The promotion could therefore be most useful for motorists who are already planning a Tesco shop and can naturally meet the £60 threshold.

Drivers should also compare local fuel prices before filling up. An 8p discount does not necessarily make a Tesco forecourt cheaper than another petrol station in the area.

With fuel prices having climbed sharply in recent months, supermarket promotions such as this can offer some relief, but the underlying price at the pump still matters.

For shoppers who already spend £60 or more at Tesco, the offer effectively provides a chance to turn part of their grocery spending into a saving on their next tank of fuel.

The key dates are simple: spend £60 or more by October 18, then use the 8p-per-litre coupon at a participating Tesco petrol station by October 25.

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