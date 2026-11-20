Highlights

Dulquer Salmaan delivers an understated performance as a husband who puts his wife's ambitions before his own.

Debutant Satvika Veeravalli impresses as Kalpana, a young woman determined to become an astronaut despite the obstacles around her.

Shruti Haasan adds emotional depth to the story, while GV Prakash Kumar's music complements the film's intimate moments.

What does it mean to love someone without trying to take control of their dreams? That question lies at the heart of Aakasamlo Oka Tara, a Telugu drama that finds its emotional strength in a relationship built on patience, trust and quiet support.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film follows Kalpana (Satvika Veeravalli), a young woman from a small village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. While those around her struggle to understand her ambitions, her husband Krishna (Dulquer Salmaan) recognises her potential and makes it his mission to help her reach for the stars.

Rather than presenting a conventional romance or a straightforward story of female empowerment, the film explores how two people can build a life together without asking one to abandon their ambitions for the other.

Dulquer Salmaan delivers one of his most understated performances

Dulquer's portrayal of Krishna is one of the film's biggest strengths. He plays a man who understands that supporting his wife's dream does not mean making himself the centre of her journey.

Krishna does not seek recognition for his actions or expect gratitude for the opportunities he helps create. His support comes through small gestures, patience and an unwavering belief in Kalpana's abilities.

It is a restrained performance that allows the story to breathe. Dulquer understands that this is not a character who needs grand speeches or dramatic declarations to make an impression. His warmth and quiet conviction make the relationship believable.

The film also avoids turning Krishna into a conventional hero who rescues a woman in distress. Instead, he stands beside Kalpana as she works towards something she has always wanted.

Satvika Veeravalli makes an impressive debut

As Kalpana, newcomer Satvika Veeravalli carries much of the film's emotional weight and delivers a promising debut.

Her character comes from a village where her ambitions are difficult for those around her to accept. Her father considers educating his daughter a waste of money and decides to arrange her marriage when she is just 16.

However, Kalpana refuses to let go of her dream of becoming an astronaut. Satvika portrays her determination without making the character feel like a one-dimensional symbol of empowerment.

She captures Kalpana's vulnerability, stubbornness, fear and courage, often allowing different emotions to emerge within the same scene. Her performance makes the character's ambitions feel personal rather than simply serving as a message about women's rights.

Shruti Haasan also makes an impression as Rohini. Although her role has less screen time than expected, she brings a quiet emotional depth to the character. Her interactions with Kalpana suggest a connection between two women who recognise a similar determination in each other.

What works and what doesn't in Aakasamlo Oka Tara

The relationship between Krishna and Kalpana is undoubtedly the film's greatest achievement. Their marriage is presented as an evolving partnership rather than a conventional love story in which one person exists to fulfil the other's needs.

The emotional moments feel earned because the film takes time to establish their connection. It does not rely excessively on dramatic music or sentimental flashbacks to generate an audience response.

However, the supporting characters could have been developed further. Beyond Rohini, several people in Krishna and Kalpana's lives feel more like functional parts of the story than fully realised individuals. A richer supporting cast could have added greater depth to the village setting.

The technical elements work in the film's favour. GV Prakash Kumar's songs complement the emotional tone without interrupting the narrative, while the background score adds warmth to the more intimate scenes.

Sujith Sarang's cinematography gives the small-town setting a natural, lived-in quality. Gunnam Gangaraju's dialogues also deserve credit for making conversations between Krishna and Kalpana feel believable.

Overall, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is a moving Telugu drama that understands the importance of supporting someone without taking ownership of their dreams. Dulquer Salmaan's restrained performance and Satvika Veeravalli's impressive debut make the film particularly rewarding.

It may have some shortcomings in its supporting characters, but its emotional core remains strong. This is a film worth watching with family or someone who has helped you believe in your own ambitions.