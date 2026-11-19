Highlights

Airbnb is recreating the iconic Raichand mansion from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to mark the Bollywood film's 25th anniversary.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan are presenting the experience alongside director Karan Johar.

The free two-hour experience will run from December 1 to 6, with only 180 guest spots available.

Fans of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will get the chance to step inside one of Bollywood's most recognisable fictional homes as Airbnb recreates the Raichand family mansion to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

The experience, titled At Home with the Raichands, will bring the grand residence from Karan Johar's 2001 family drama to life in Mumbai. Visitors will be able to explore familiar spaces, including the mansion's grand staircase, family study and Poo's extravagant wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who played Poo and Rohan Raichand respectively, are presenting the experience alongside Johar. However, the three stars will not be appearing in person.

The limited-time activation will run from December 1 to 6, with just 180 guest spots available.

What can fans expect from the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham experience?

The two-hour experience will allow visitors to revisit memorable moments from the film through an immersive audio tour.

Fans will also be able to explore a recreation of Poo's iconic wardrobe, take part in a character-inspired entry challenge and write personal notes inspired by the film's themes of love and family.

Each guest will receive a commemorative keepsake as part of the experience.

The recreation is particularly significant for fans of Kareena's character Poo, whose fashion, dialogue and distinctive personality have remained popular with audiences across generations.

Speaking about the anniversary celebration, Kapoor Khan said: "Poo has been a part of my life for 25 years, and I love that she's still having her moment with a whole new generation."

She also reflected on the character's distinctive style and confidence, saying Poo had her own vocabulary and never really needed anyone's approval.

Roshan, meanwhile, described the recreation as an opportunity for fans to revisit the film's world and experience the Raichand home themselves.

Why is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham still popular after 25 years?

Released in December 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, popularly known as K3G, featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The family drama follows a wealthy Indian family whose relationships are strained when the eldest son, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), marries against his father's wishes.

Beyond its emotional storyline, the film became known for its elaborate sets, memorable songs, extravagant costumes and iconic characters.

Poo, played by Kapoor Khan, became one of its most recognisable figures, while Rohan's journey, portrayed by Roshan, added another dimension to the family story.

The film continues to connect with younger audiences, making its 25th anniversary an opportunity to revisit its cultural impact.

How to book the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Airbnb experience

The At Home with the Raichands experience will take place in Mumbai from December 1 to 6.

Booking requests open on November 23 at 12pm IST through Airbnb's dedicated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham experience page.

The experience is free, with each booking covering two guests. However, visitors will have to arrange and pay for their own travel to Mumbai.

With only 180 guest spots available, fans will have a limited opportunity to experience the recreated Raichand mansion as the beloved Bollywood film marks 25 years.