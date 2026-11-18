Highlights

GTA 6 earns a near-perfect 99/100 on Metacritic as early reviews praise its graphics, storytelling and detailed open world.

IGN, Digital Spy and Game Informer award Rockstar's highly anticipated game perfect scores.

Some critics flag inconsistent frame rates, uneven pacing and sections they describe as boring.

The latest instalment introduces Lucia, the franchise's first playable female protagonist in a 3D setting.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally arrived, ending a 13-year wait for a new instalment, with early reviews suggesting Rockstar Games may have delivered one of the most impressive video games ever made.

The highly anticipated crime game launched at midnight across different time zones, with gamers in New Zealand among the first to experience it. Initial reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with the game earning a score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic.

Critics have praised its stunning visuals, detailed open world and compelling characters. However, some reviews have also pointed to inconsistent performance, uneven pacing and sections that feel unnecessarily limited.

What are critics saying about GTA 6?

The early reviews suggest that Rockstar has largely lived up to the enormous expectations surrounding the release.

Gaming website IGN awarded GTA 6 a perfect 10 out of 10, describing it as "exquisitely detailed" and "uncompromisingly engineered".

Digital Spy also gave the game five stars out of five, saying it had surpassed its "incredibly high expectations" after 200 hours of play.

Meanwhile, US gaming magazine Game Informer awarded it 10 out of 10, praising the relationship between its lead characters, Lucia and Jason, for elevating the experience.

Writing for Forbes, Paul Tassi also gave the game a perfect score, calling it "a perfect crime" and describing it as the most impressive video game world he had ever played.

The New York Times highlighted the game's more mature storytelling, suggesting it moves beyond the franchise's familiar car chases and criminal activities to explore love, relationships and looking after a partner.

Not all GTA 6 reviews are perfect

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response, some critics have identified areas where the game falls short.

ScreenHub gave GTA 6 four stars out of five, describing it as "lovingly rendered" but arguing that large sections could feel "boring and too limited".

PlayStation LifeStyle awarded it nine out of 10, praising the variety of activities while pointing to frequent frame-rate drops and inconsistent performance.

Noisy Pixel also gave the game nine out of 10, highlighting its compelling protagonists but criticising the uneven pacing of the story and the unpredictability of the police response system.

Slant Magazine awarded it four-and-a-half stars, but noted flaws in its creative approach, particularly how certain checkpoints take away some of the player's control.

Why GTA 6 is such a significant release

The latest instalment arrives 13 years after Grand Theft Auto 5, which became one of the most successful video games in history.

The previous game generated $1 billion (£760 million) in its first three days, setting a record for the biggest opening-week sales in video game history.

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 takes players to Leonida, a fictional US state, and introduces Lucia, the franchise's first playable female protagonist in a 3D setting, alongside Jason Duval.

The launch has also generated extraordinary excitement among fans. Some have booked time off work, bought new consoles and even attempted to change their console locations to access the game earlier.

According to gaming streaming platform Twitch, more than 2.4 million people were watching GTA 6 streams during the launch coverage.

With its near-perfect early review scores and enormous fan anticipation, Rockstar appears to have made the long wait worthwhile. However, the final verdict will depend on how players respond as more people get their hands on the game.