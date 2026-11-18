Juan Mata, the former Spain, Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder, has retired from football at the age of 38. He announced the decision on Wednesday 18 November in a video posted on X, ending a 20-year career that took him to Spain, England, Turkey, Japan and Australia.

Juan Mata retirement: the facts

Question Answer Announced Wednesday 18 November 2026, by video on X Age 38, born 28 April 1988 in Ocón de Villafranca, Burgos Position Attacking midfielder Spain 41 caps and 10 goals; 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 winner Last club Melbourne Victory, whom he joined in September 2025 Next Minority owner at Melbourne Victory, and he remains in football in another role

Has Juan Mata retired?

Yes. "Football will never leave my life," Mata said. "I may stop playing professionally, but I will never stop being a footballer."

What trophies did Juan Mata win?

Team Honours Spain 2010 World Cup (squad) and Euro 2012. He scored in the 4-0 final win over Italy Valencia Copa del Rey Chelsea Champions League and FA Cup (2012), Europa League (2013) Manchester United FA Cup (2016), Europa League and League Cup (2017) Galatasaray Turkish league title (2022-23) Vissel Kobe J.League title (2023), after a four-month deal and one appearance

Mata also won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship's Golden Player award in 2011.

What were Juan Mata's individual awards?

At Chelsea, he was named the club's Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2013, and was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for 2012-13. He won the Premier League Player of the Month award for October 2012. In his final season, with Melbourne Victory, he won the Johnny Warren Medal as the best player in the A-League Men.

What was Juan Mata's record at Chelsea and Manchester United?

Club Years Record Chelsea 2011-2014 33 goals and 58 assists in 135 games, according to Mata Manchester United 2014-2022 285 appearances, 51 goals and 47 assists

Chelsea signed him from Valencia in August 2011, for a reported £23.5 million. Manchester United signed him in January 2014. He left on a free transfer when his contract expired in June 2022.

Which clubs did Juan Mata play for?

Country Club Years Spain Real Madrid youth and Real Madrid B to 2007 Spain Valencia 2007-2011 England Chelsea 2011-2014 England Manchester United 2014-2022 Turkey Galatasaray 2022-23 Japan Vissel Kobe 2023 Australia Western Sydney Wanderers 2024-25 Australia Melbourne Victory 2025-26

How did Juan Mata's final season go?

Well. In 2025-26, Mata scored five goals and gave 13 assists in 24 appearances for Melbourne Victory, who reached the A-League finals series. He signed for Victory in September 2025 after leaving Western Sydney Wanderers.

What is Juan Mata doing next?

He is expected to stay in football, in business, administration and charity work. He took a minority ownership stake in Melbourne Victory this year, and is reportedly set to chair the club's new football committee.

Mata also co-founded Common Goal in 2017, an initiative that encourages footballers, coaches and others in the game to pledge at least one per cent of their earnings to community projects.