Highlights

Rami Malek, Shahid Kapoor, Tamannaah and Triptii Dimri were among the stars at the Earthshot Prize events in Mumbai.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the awards ceremony on November 17.

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley were also part of the high-profile gathering.

The 2026 ceremony marks the first time the Earthshot Prize has been held in India.

The Earthshot Prize 2026 brought together celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood, alongside members of the British royal family, as the global environmental awards arrived in Mumbai for the first time.

Khushi Kapoor Getty Images

Actors Rami Malek, Shahid Kapoor, Tamannaah and Triptii Dimri were among those spotted at the events on November 16 and 17, which were held alongside Mumbai Climate Week.

Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandok attend the Earthshot Prize awards Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the sixth annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 17, at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Rami Malek, Shahid Kapoor and Bollywood stars attend

Malek, best known for his performances in Bohemian Rhapsody and Oppenheimer, was among the international stars at the Mumbai gathering.

Rami Malek Getty Images

Indian actors Shahid Kapoor, Tamannaah, Triptii Dimri and Shanaya Kapoor also attended the summit events. Fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Anaita Shroff Adajania were among the other familiar faces.

Bhumi Pednekar Getty Images

The awards ceremony also featured several high-profile guests, including actors Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Simone Ashley, known for her role in Bridgerton, as presenters.

Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and Shreya Ghoshal Getty Images

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the ceremony, while British pop group Take That and Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal were among the performers. The event also featured Indian composer Shashwat Sachdev and the all-female hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women.

Prince William and Catherine attend Mumbai awards ceremony

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a joint appearance at the awards ceremony, marking Catherine's first attendance at the Earthshot Prize since 2022.

Mira Rajput Getty Images

For the occasion, Catherine wore a vermilion Anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. The outfit was made from handwoven silk georgette and featured Banarasi gold detailing, hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments.

She completed the look with a diamond-and-emerald necklace and matching earrings that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Catherine's first attendance at the Earthshot Prize since 2022 Getty Images

Prince William also embraced Indian fashion, wearing a bespoke bandhgala designed by Manish Malhotra.

The royal couple's appearance formed part of their three-day visit to India, with the awards ceremony serving as the centrepiece of their Mumbai engagements.

Rakul Preet Singh Getty Images

What is the Earthshot Prize?

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises innovative projects working to address some of the world's biggest environmental challenges.

Simone Ashley Getty Images

Five winners are selected each year across categories covering nature restoration, clean air, ocean protection, waste reduction and climate action. Each winner receives £1 million to help develop and expand their work.

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The 2026 edition is the sixth annual ceremony and the first to take place in India. It also includes the inaugural Children's Earthshot Awards, recognising young people working on environmental solutions.

Alia Bhatt Getty Images

Karan Johar Getty Images

The awards ceremony will be broadcast globally on Prime Video on November 30.