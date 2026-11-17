Highlights

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reunited at the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on November 16.

Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks joined their former co-stars on the red carpet.

Lawrence described reuniting with Hutcherson and Harrelson as an emotional experience.

The prequel, starring Joseph Zada and Elle Fanning, arrives in cinemas on November 20.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson have reunited at the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, 14 years after they first appeared together in the franchise.

The actors were joined by former co-stars Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks at the New York City premiere on Monday, November 16.

The four starred in the original 2012 film, The Hunger Games, and returned for its three sequels. Their reunion brought together some of the franchise's most recognisable faces ahead of the latest film's release.

Jennifer Lawrence describes emotional reunion with Josh Hutcherson

Lawrence previously spoke about reuniting with Hutcherson and Harrelson during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on October 28.

The Oscar-winning actress described the experience as “unbelievable” and said it was emotional to work with her former co-stars again.

“It was so emotional. Josh [Hutcherson] and I didn't walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful,” she said.

She also explained that much of the original crew had returned, making the experience feel familiar.

“It was so crazy because it was the same crew,” she added, mentioning the camera team, assistant director and her co-stars.

Lawrence also joked about Harrelson's unpredictable behaviour, recalling how he once entered her hotel room through a window rather than using the door.

What is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping about?

The new film is set 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games. It follows a young Haymitch Abernathy as he takes part in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The event is particularly brutal because twice the usual number of tributes are selected to compete in the deadly contest.

Joseph Zada plays the younger Haymitch, while Elle Fanning takes on the role of a young Effie Trinket.

Other cast members include Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman. Glenn Close, Maya Hawke, Mckenna Grace, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Ben Wang also appear.

Mckenna Grace reveals Josh Hutcherson's advice

Mckenna Grace, who plays twins Merrilee and Maysilee Donner in the prequel, previously spoke about receiving advice from Hutcherson while filming.

She said she contacted the actor after being cast to ask about the physical and emotional demands of filming the franchise's arena sequences.

Grace explained that the experience of portraying a character fighting for survival could feel overwhelming, and Hutcherson reassured her that the original films had been equally demanding.

However, she admitted that her main interest was hearing stories about Hutcherson and Lawrence rather than seeking advice.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to open in cinemas on November 20.