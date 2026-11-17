Highlights



Sean Connery's Aston Martin DB5 became one of the most iconic cars in cinema history.

Roger Moore's Lotus Esprit made history by transforming into a submarine in The Spy Who Loved Me.

From Pierce Brosnan's BMW models to Daniel Craig's Aston Martins, every Bond era brought its own memorable rides.



From classic Aston Martins to gadget filled sports cars, James Bond has driven some unforgettable vehicles over the years. Here are few of the most iconic rides from the actors who have played 007.



Sean Connery's silver DB5 in Goldfinger (1964) Instagram/voebi_classics

Sean Connery introduced Bond's most famous car



Sean Connery established the franchise's association with Aston Martin through the silver DB5 in Goldfinger (1964). Equipped with gadgets including machine guns and an ejector seat, it became one of cinema's most recognisable cars.

His Bond era also featured the Toyota 2000GT convertible in You Only Live Twice (1967), specially adapted for the film and driven by Aki.





George Lazenby's Aston Martin DBS in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) Instagram/thecelebrity_cars

George Lazenby kept Aston Martin in the picture

George Lazenby continued the tradition with the Aston Martin DBS in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969). The elegant British sports car became the defining vehicle of his only appearance as 007.





Roger Moore's Lotus Esprit Instagram/thecelebrity_cars

Roger Moore took Bond beyond the road

Roger Moore brought one of the franchise's most imaginative vehicles to the screen with the Lotus Esprit in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977). Its ability to transform into a submarine made it an instant favourite.

His films also featured the AMC Hornet in The Man With The Golden Gun (1974) and the Citroën 2CV in For Your Eyes Only





Timothy Dalton's Aston Martin V8 Instagram/thecelebrity_cars

Timothy Dalton returned to Aston Martin

Timothy Dalton drove the Aston Martin V8 in The Living Daylights (1987), which featured an impressive collection of gadgets. The film also included the Audi 200 Avant, adding another memorable vehicle to the franchise.







Pierce Brosnan's BMW Z3 Instagram/thecelebrity_cars

Pierce Brosnan brought BMW into Bond's garage

Pierce Brosnan introduced BMW to the franchise with the Z3 in GoldenEye (1995). The BMW 750iL and Z8 followed in subsequent films.

Aston Martin returned with the V12 Vanquish in Die Another Day (2002), featuring adaptive camouflage technology that made the vehicle appear invisible.







Daniel Craig's Aston Martin DBS Instagram/thecelebrity_cars

Daniel Craig brought a modern edge to Bond's cars

Daniel Craig's era brought several memorable Aston Martins, including the DBS in Casino Royale (2006), the DB5 in Skyfall (2012) and the specially developed DB10 in Spectre (2015).

His final outing in No Time To Die (2021) continued association with Aston Martin, featuring several models, like the DB5, V8 Vantage and DBS Superleggera.

From classic British sports cars to futuristic machines, Bond's vehicles have evolved with every generation, becoming an essential part of the spy's enduring appeal.

Robert Pattinson – What will the next James Bond drive?



With Robert Pattinson stepping into the role of James Bond, this question is already catching the attention of fans: what car will the new 007 drive? Aston Martin would be the natural choice, given its association with the franchise, with models such as Vanquish and Valhalla among the possibilities.



No vehicle has been officially confirmed for Pattinson's debut. For now, fans will have to wait and see what the next Bond brings to the road.