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Why Sharad Kapoor's emotional separation from his four dogs is striking a chord with fans

Sharad Kapoor gets emotional as he parts with his four beloved dogs, with hopes of reuniting with them soon

Sharad Kapoor

Sharad Kapoor gets emotional as his friend Hema Choudhary helps arrange the relocation of his four pet dogs to an animal welfare centre

Instagram/the_sharadkapoor
Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 13, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights

  • The actor became emotional as his four pet dogs were moved to an animal welfare centre.
  • Sharad hopes to bring them home once he moves into a new bungalow.
  • Known for films such as Josh, Dastak and Lakshya, the actor has also received support from former colleagues.

An emotional video of actor Sharad Kapoor saying goodbye to his four pet dogs has brought attention to a difficult personal chapter in his life. While the decision to move the animals to an animal welfare centre has sparked concern among fans, it has also highlighted the strong bond people share with their pets.

The video was shared by his friend Hema Choudhary, founder of Mumbai based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust. She explained that Sharad has been facing physical challenges and needs care and attention. With his wife and newborn child also at home, looking after four dogs without a caretaker had become difficult.

The dogs are being moved to YODA Mumbai, an animal welfare organisation, where they will receive care. Sharad, hopes the separation will only be temporary.

Speaking emotionally in the video, he said he plans to ask the organisation to return his dogs once he moves into a new bungalow. He added that he could not imagine living without them and believed they would also miss him.

His situation has resonated with pet owners who understand how difficult it is to part with animals that have become part of their family. It also serves as a reminder that sometimes decisions are made out of concern for an animal's wellbeing rather than a lack of affection.

From Bollywood roles to a familiar face

For many viewers, Sharad is remembered as Prakash Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan's rival in the 2000 film Josh. His performance earned him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role.

He began his acting career in the 1990s and appeared in films including Dastak, Trishakti, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Lakshya, Wanted and Jai Ho. He has worked in Bengali cinema and television too.

His video has prompted former colleagues to remember the person behind the screen persona. Actress Riddhima Pandit recalled meeting him as a child after watching Dastak. She remembered asking him to call and wish her on her birthday, a promise that he actually kept.

Riddhima described it as heartbreaking to see him going through a difficult time and expressed hope for his recovery and reunion with his pets.

For audiences who remember his film career, the video offers a different glimpse of the actor. Beyond familiar screen roles, it is a reminder of the personal struggles celebrities can face.

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