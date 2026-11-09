Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' breaks ticket-booking record as Monday collections cross £3.5 million

Highlights

Ramayana: Part 1 sold more than 120,000 tickets in a single hour on BookMyShow on Monday, setting a new hourly booking record.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer collected an estimated £3.5 million in India on its fifth day, according to early box office figures.

The film crossed £40 million in worldwide gross collections within four days of its November 5 release.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has set a new ticket-booking record on BookMyShow, selling more than 120,000 tickets in a single hour on Monday (November 9).

The milestone comes as the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues its strong theatrical run, with early estimates putting its fifth-day domestic box office collection at approximately £3.5 million.

The film's hourly ticket sales reportedly surpassed previous records set by Dhurandhar 2 and Jawan, highlighting the continued interest in the mythological epic during the Diwali holiday period.

According to reports, Ramayana sold around 91,500 tickets between 9 am and 10 am on Monday, compared with 54,760 tickets during the same hour on Sunday.

Ramayana breaks BookMyShow ticket-booking record

The latest milestone adds to the film's growing list of box office achievements.

BookMyShow's hourly ticket-booking record has become an important measure of audience interest in major Indian releases. Ramayana reportedly surpassed the previous benchmark set by Dhurandhar 2, which had overtaken Jawan.

The strong Monday sales followed substantial advance bookings over the weekend. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded advance ticket sales worth Rs 50.03 crore (approximately £4 million) for Monday, exceeding its opening-day advance sales of Rs 42.96 crore (approximately £3.4 million).

Around 1.3 million tickets had been booked across nearly 24,800 shows.

Film crosses £40 million worldwide

Before setting the latest ticket-booking record, Ramayana had crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within four days of its November 5 release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 238.85 crore nett (approximately £19 million gross equivalent) in India by Sunday, November 8. Its overseas gross collections were reported at Rs 222 crore (approximately £17.6 million).

This took its reported worldwide gross total to Rs 507.20 crore, equivalent to around £40.2 million.

On its fourth day, the film collected Rs 56.15 crore nett (approximately £4.5 million) in India across 21,770 shows.

The Hindi version contributed the largest share at Rs 36.75 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 7.25 crore, Telugu at Rs 6.25 crore, Tamil at Rs 3.15 crore and Malayalam at Rs 2.75 crore.

Sunday's collections were lower than Saturday's Rs 69.80 crore nett, which remained its biggest single-day domestic collection at the time.

Ranbir Kapoor leads the ensemble cast

Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chadha, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher and Kajal Aggarwal.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the two-part film franchise is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The second instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.