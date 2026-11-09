Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

One photo from Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party has the internet asking what a Diwali meal should be

A carousel of decorations, outfits and family moments from Los Angeles has turned into a conversation about food, faith and who gets to define a festival.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrating Diwali at her home in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared pictures from her Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles.

IG - @priyankachopra
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokNov 09, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a carousel of pictures from her Diwali celebrations at her Los Angeles home, showing the decorations, traditional outfits, family moments and food
  • One picture, of her eating a non-vegetarian dish, prompted comments questioning the food at a Diwali gathering
  • Hindu dietary practices vary widely by region, community and family, and Pew Research found 44% of Hindus in India describe themselves as vegetarian
  • Priyanka has not responded publicly to the comments

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wanted to show fans how she celebrates Diwali at home. A single photograph has become the one people are talking about.

What did Priyanka Chopra Jonas post from her Los Angeles Diwali?

In the days around Diwali, the actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the celebrations at her home in Los Angeles with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their family. The carousel took in the decorations, the traditional outfits, family moments and the food prepared for the occasion.

The post went viral quickly. For many followers, it was a glimpse of a festive family gathering far from India. But one frame, in which Priyanka is seen eating a non-vegetarian dish, drew a different response.

What did social media users say about the food?

Several commenters questioned why non-vegetarian dishes were part of a Diwali gathering. "How can someone eat non-veg on Diwali," one wrote. Another posted: "Non veg in Diwali." Some described the dish as prawns, though Priyanka has not said what it was. The comments were not limited to food. One user asked: "Why candle Why not diyas".



The reports so far mainly quote the critical comments. No response from Priyanka has been reported.

Do all Hindus eat vegetarian food at Diwali?

No, and practices differ widely. Diwali is celebrated by Hindus across many regions and communities, and there is no single rule on food that applies to all of them.

The best available data comes from India. A 2021 report from Pew Research Center, based on a survey of about 30,000 adults, found that 44% of Hindus describe themselves as vegetarian, and another 39% follow some other restriction on eating meat, such as avoiding certain meats or abstaining on particular days. The picture varies sharply by region: 71% of Hindus in northern India said they were vegetarian, compared with 61% in the central region, 57% in the west, 30% in the south, 19% in the northeast and 18% in the east.

That means that for some households a vegetarian Diwali is a deeply held tradition, while far fewer Hindus in the east and south describe themselves as vegetarian. The survey covered India, so it is not a measure of Hindus in the diaspora.

Has a Diwali menu caused a row in the UK before?

Yes. In October 2024, some British Hindus objected to non-vegetarian snacks and alcohol on the menu at the Diwali reception hosted by the then Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, at 10 Downing Street. A group called Insight UK said the festival "traditionally involves vegetarian meals and strict avoidance of alcohol" and that more consultation was needed. Downing Street did not comment on the menu.

Is this the first time Priyanka has shared her faith online?

No. In October, she shared pictures of Priyanka Chopra's Dussehra puja in Los Angeles, which included a havan and Kanya Pujan, and her daughter Malti Marie dressed in a "Jai Mata Di" scarf. In the spring, she was seen taking part in seva at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She and Nick married in both a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur in December 2018.

What happens next?

Priyanka has not commented, and her post and the comments beneath it remain the main source for the debate.

diwalidiwali celebrationspriyanka chopra jonaspriyanka chopra
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Jobe-Bellingham-england
Football

Jobe Bellingham earns first England call-up, joins brother Jude in squad

Imran Perretta Bafta
Entertainment

Imran Perretta joins Bafta Breakthrough after success of debut film ​Ish​

Jade Asha, British-Mauritian actress
Entertainment

Jade Asha turns pregnancy experiences into award-winning romcom

indian-americans-election
Trending

Indian Americans make gains in US midterms as Democrats take control of Congress

More For You

'James Bond' casting takes unexpected turn as Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult enter race

Denis Villeneuve will direct the next instalment, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay

Getty Images

'James Bond' casting takes unexpected turn as Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult enter race

Highlights

  • Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have reportedly auditioned for the next James Bond film, joining a field of actors competing to replace Daniel Craig.
  • Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden are also among the reported contenders for the iconic 007 role.
  • Denis Villeneuve will direct the next instalment, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay and production expected to begin in 2027.

The race to find the next James Bond has taken an unexpected turn, with Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult reportedly joining the list of actors auditioning to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy.

The two actors are said to have emerged as additional contenders alongside previously reported favourites Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden. Their reported involvement has added fresh intrigue to the casting process, which is expected to reach a decision towards the end of 2026.

Keep ReadingShow less