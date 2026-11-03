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Why has David Walliams’ Alton Towers attraction closed? What we know so far

The children’s book themed area opened in 2021

david walliams themed alton tower area closes

The author’s themed attraction at the Staffordshire resort has closed permanently

Instagram/dwalliams/planitpark
Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 03, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights

  • The World of David Walliams closed permanently on November 3rd.
  • Alton Towers says the closure followed its regular review of attractions.
  • The resort has not said the closure is connected to allegations against Walliams, which he strongly denies.

Alton Towers has permanently closed the World of David Walliams at its Staffordshire resort. The park said it regularly reviews its rides and attractions; it has not publicly specified why this particular area is closing. The decision came as part of its annual planning process. The children’s book themed area opened in 2021 and featured Gangsta Granny: The Ride, Raj’s Bouncy Bottom Burp and the Royal Carousel. Alton Towers has not announced what will happen to the space next.

The closure follows publishing changes involving Walliams. In December 2025, HarperCollins UK said it would not publish new titles by the author, following reports of allegations concerning his conduct towards young women. The publisher said it did not comment on internal matters. Walliams’ spokesperson said he had not been informed of the allegations or involved in an investigation, and that he strongly denied inappropriate behavior in September 2026, HarperCollins said it would stop publishing Walliams’ back catalogue. He continues to deny the allegations.

Alton Towers has not said the closure is connected to the allegations or the publisher’s decisions. The resort’s stated explanation is its review of attractions; what will replace the themed area remains unannounced.

About David Williams

David Walliams is a British comedian, actor and children’s author. He became widely known through the television comedy Little Britain, which he created and performed with Matt Lucas, and later served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent. His books include The Boy in the Dress, Mr Stink, Billionaire Boy, Gangsta Granny, Ratburger, Demon Dentist and The Midnight Gang.

britains got talentchildrens authorlittle britainbritish comedian
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