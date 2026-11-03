Ranbir Kapoor sparks 'Ramayana' Part 3 speculation with one unexpected comment

Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor has sparked speculation about a possible third instalment of Ramayana after making an unexpected remark.

The actor revealed that he has already completed around 50 per cent of the second part.

Producer Namit Malhotra has previously suggested that a third film could be considered depending on the franchise’s success.

Could Ramayana turn into a three-film franchise? Ranbir Kapoor has given fans a reason to wonder after making a passing reference to a possible third instalment.

The actor, who plays Lord Rama in director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Hindu epic, was discussing the upcoming films when he mentioned “if there’s a Part 3”. The comment quickly caught fans’ attention, with many interpreting it as a possible hint about the franchise’s future.

Ranbir also revealed that he has already completed around 50 per cent of Ramayana: Part 2. Yash, who plays Ravana, was also present during the interaction, and his reaction became another talking point among fans.

However, there has been no official confirmation that a third film is in development.

What Ranbir Kapoor said about Ramayana Part 3

The franchise was originally planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of sage Valmiki’s Ramayana. Ranbir’s mention of a possible third instalment has now prompted questions about whether the story could eventually extend beyond that plan.

Producer Namit Malhotra has previously spoken about the possibility of a third film, depending on how audiences respond to the first instalment and the wider franchise.

For now, Ranbir’s remark remains a talking point rather than confirmation of another sequel. His update about filming the second part, however, suggests that work on the next chapter is already progressing.

Who stars in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

The film features a large ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The cast also includes Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik and Lara Dutta.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5, 2026. The second instalment is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

Whether the franchise will eventually have a third chapter remains to be seen, but Ranbir’s brief comment has certainly given fans something new to discuss.