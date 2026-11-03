IPL: Hardik Pandya set to leave Mumbai as Punjab close in on Arshdeep swap

Highlights

An announcement is expected before the November 17 retention deadline.

Neither franchise has commented, and reports differ on the exact terms.

Hardik’s three seasons as MI captain brought little success, including two finishes near the bottom.

Mumbai would reportedly keep Suryakumar Yadav if Hardik leaves.

HARDIK PANDYA, who returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 to lead the five-time champions, looks set to leave the franchise for a second time.

Punjab Kings are reportedly close to a trade that would bring the 32-year-old all-rounder to the franchise. India pacer Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod would move the other way. No report so far said whether Punjab would make him captain.

According to reports, senior management at both franchises have all but agreed on the exchange. IPL officials are expected to process the paperwork, and an official announcement could come later this week. Neither franchise has commented publicly.

If it goes through, this would be one of the biggest trades before IPL 2027. Punjab, who have never won the IPL, would gain a match-winning all-rounder who has captained a side to the title.

For Mumbai, it would be a clear break from the leadership plan that began when Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as captain.

A second stint that never settled

Hardik’s Mumbai story began in 2015. He became a key part of the side that won four titles between 2015 and 2020, and his performances there helped make him a regular in India’s white-ball teams.

He left in 2022 to captain the new Gujarat Titans. He led them to the title in their first season and to another final in 2023. Mumbai then brought him back in an all-cash trade and handed him the captaincy.

The three seasons since have been hard. His appointment drew heavy scrutiny, and the team finished near the bottom of the table twice. The trade talks began when a senior MI official approached Punjab, reports added.

Who gains, who pays

For the Ricky Ponting-coached Punjab, the price is steep. They valued Arshdeep enough to keep him at the 2025 mega-auction. They used their Right to Match card after Sunrisers Hyderabad raised their bid from £1.22 million to £1.40m. Giving him up shows how much Punjab want a proven all-rounder.

Mumbai would gain a frontline India left-arm seamer and a keeper-batter. Accounts of the deal differ, however. An earlier report described it as a possible straight swap, with Mumbai pushing for more players to be included.

There is also a fitness question. Hardik has not played since IPL 2026 ended, and several reports suggest he is unlikely to return to competitive cricket before IPL 2027.

Mumbai reportedly discussed Hardik with at least three other franchises. Only Kolkata Knight Riders reached advanced talks. Mumbai wanted Harshit Rana and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, but KKR would not release them. Talks with Rajasthan Royals over Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi made little progress. Chennai Super Kings firmly rejected a request for Ayush Mhatre.

The domino effect

Losing Arshdeep may push Punjab towards a second deal. They could offer Marcus Stoinis to Lucknow Super Giants for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, since Hardik’s arrival is expected to reduce Stoinis’s role.

The move could also decide Suryakumar Yadav’s future. Reports said that Lucknow see him as a possible captain after parting with Rishabh Pant. But Mumbai would reportedly consider trading Suryakumar only if Hardik stayed. If Hardik goes, Suryakumar is more likely to remain.

An announcement is expected before November 17. For Hardik, it would be his third change of franchise since 2022.