Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Abhishek Sharma’s 38-ball 113 powers India to series win over New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma hit 11 sixes in a 38-ball century and shared a 133-run opening stand with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India chased 198 in just 13.2 overs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

​Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma celebrates after reaching his century during the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and India at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 27.

Getty
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 27, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio
  • Abhishek Sharma hits 113 from 38 balls with 11 sixes
  • India chase 198 in just 13.2 overs to win by six wickets
  • Abhishek and Sooryavanshi put on 133 in 7.1 overs
  • India take unassailable lead in the five-match series

ABHISHEK SHARMA smashed a 38-ball 113 as India beat New Zealand by six wickets in Wellington on Tuesday to clinch the five-match Twenty20 (T20) series with two games to spare.

Chasing 198, India reached their target in just 13.2 overs after Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on 133 for the first wicket in only 7.1 overs, one of the most destructive opening partnerships in T20 history.

The pair took 26 runs off Jacob Duffy’s first over and never let up. Abhishek hit nine fours and 11 sixes and received a standing ovation when he was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, with India already on 178-2 after 10 overs.

Sooryavanshi, promoted to open after batting at number three in the second match, made 45 from 19 balls with four fours and four sixes.

“Key was pretty simple, that me and Vaibhav enjoy our time,” Abhishek said. “When we were fielding, we saw there was some extra bounce. Vaibhav started off well, and we took the momentum from there.”

Samson leads India to record T20 chase against New Zealand

India captain Shreyas Iyer said: “Getting 100 in five overs, have not seen that before at the international level. Credit where it is due, the way they played is exceptional.”

Mitchell’s 89 in vain

India won the toss for the third match in a row and chose to bowl. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh found plenty of seam movement, and Arshdeep removed Tim Seifert for two.

Daryl Mitchell then shared an 86-run stand with Finn Allen, who made 40 from 25 balls. Mitchell hit five fours and five sixes in his 89 from 52 balls, and Bevon Jacobs added an unbeaten 39 from 23 deliveries to lift New Zealand to 198.

The fourth match is at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

abhishek sharmaindia vs new zealandt20 cricketvaibhav sooryavanshi
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

vvslaxman-india-cricket
Cricket

VVS Laxman to attend selection meetings as BCCI seeks clearer fitness updates

harry-kane-england
Football

Harry Kane equals Shilton record as Bellingham calls him 'England’s greatest'

india-hockey-gold
Featured

India retain Asian Games hockey gold and secure 2028 Olympic berth

india-pakistan-asian-games
Trending

India beat Pakistan to win second consecutive Asian Games cricket gold

More For You

world-cup-2027

India's Virat Kohli reacts during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England on July 14, 2026.

(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

Kohli confirms 2027 World Cup will be his last as India draw Australia and Pakistan

VIRAT KOHLI has confirmed the 2027 Cricket World Cup will be his last, setting up a farewell campaign that begins with two of the sport's biggest fixtures.

India will face defending champions Australia and then Pakistan in their first two matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday (1) at the tournament launch in Cape Town.

Keep ReadingShow less