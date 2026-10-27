Abhishek Sharma’s 38-ball 113 powers India to series win over New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma hits 113 from 38 balls with 11 sixes

India chase 198 in just 13.2 overs to win by six wickets

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi put on 133 in 7.1 overs

India take unassailable lead in the five-match series

ABHISHEK SHARMA smashed a 38-ball 113 as India beat New Zealand by six wickets in Wellington on Tuesday to clinch the five-match Twenty20 (T20) series with two games to spare.

Chasing 198, India reached their target in just 13.2 overs after Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on 133 for the first wicket in only 7.1 overs, one of the most destructive opening partnerships in T20 history.

The pair took 26 runs off Jacob Duffy’s first over and never let up. Abhishek hit nine fours and 11 sixes and received a standing ovation when he was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, with India already on 178-2 after 10 overs.

Sooryavanshi, promoted to open after batting at number three in the second match, made 45 from 19 balls with four fours and four sixes.

“Key was pretty simple, that me and Vaibhav enjoy our time,” Abhishek said. “When we were fielding, we saw there was some extra bounce. Vaibhav started off well, and we took the momentum from there.”

India captain Shreyas Iyer said: “Getting 100 in five overs, have not seen that before at the international level. Credit where it is due, the way they played is exceptional.”

Mitchell’s 89 in vain

India won the toss for the third match in a row and chose to bowl. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh found plenty of seam movement, and Arshdeep removed Tim Seifert for two.

Daryl Mitchell then shared an 86-run stand with Finn Allen, who made 40 from 25 balls. Mitchell hit five fours and five sixes in his 89 from 52 balls, and Bevon Jacobs added an unbeaten 39 from 23 deliveries to lift New Zealand to 198.

The fourth match is at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)