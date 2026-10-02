Kohli confirms 2027 World Cup will be his last as India draw Australia and Pakistan

VIRAT KOHLI has confirmed the 2027 Cricket World Cup will be his last, setting up a farewell campaign that begins with two of the sport's biggest fixtures.

India will face defending champions Australia and then Pakistan in their first two matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday (1) at the tournament launch in Cape Town.

Speaking in a televised interview at the launch, Kohli said the demands of a World Cup were unlike anything else in cricket.

"To maintain that intensity for 10 games takes a lot out of you in foreign conditions. It's the last World Cup I am going to play for India, and my motivation is to leave everything out there," he said.

India's campaign opens with a repeat of the 2023 final against Australia in Cape Town on October 7. Three days later, they meet Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the tournament's biggest venue. Tickets for that match are expected to be in high demand.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said his side were ready for an Indian team seeking revenge.

"Anytime you play India, you feel a billion people are watching," he said. "It's going to be great. I still get called up all the time about that 2023 final and they'll be up for revenge."

A tough group, but room for error

India's Group A also includes co-hosts Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and a qualifier.

The format gives the stronger sides some breathing space. After a preliminary round removes two of the three lowest-ranked teams, the remaining 12 will be split into two groups of six. The top three in each group, plus the best fourth-placed side, will advance to a Super Seven stage, followed by the semi-finals and the final.

That means a defeat in either of India's marquee opening matches would not end their hopes.

Zimbabwe will play all their group matches at home: two in Bulawayo, two in Harare and their final group fixture against India at Victoria Falls.

England's group

In Group B, England open against Bangladesh in Windhoek, Namibia, on October 8. Hosts South Africa begin against New Zealand in Cape Town the following day.

England will play two of their main group rivals in Gqeberha, facing South Africa on October 16 and New Zealand on October 23. Sri Lanka and a qualifier complete the group.

Because of political tensions, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India in December 2012 for three one-day internationals and two T20 internationals.

Their rivalry remains one of the most intense in sport, although India have dominated it on the global stage. They have won all eight of their meetings at the Cricket World Cup, and eight of nine at the T20 World Cup.

The tournament, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, runs from October 2 to November 21, 2027.