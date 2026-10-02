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‘Sigma’ Review: Sundeep Kishan’s comedy and action impress as Jason Sanjay faces mixed reactions

Some viewers praise the interval block, while others call the film outdated

‘Sigma’ Review: Sundeep Kishan’s comedy and action impress as Jason Sanjay faces mixed reactions

Sundeep Kishan’s comedy and action sequences win praise from viewers

X/ official_jsj
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Sundeep Kishan’s comedy and action sequences win praise from viewers
  • Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut gets a mixed response on X
  • Some viewers praise the interval block, while others call the film outdated
Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, has opened in cinemas, with early reactions from viewers on X offering a mixed verdict on Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut.

Sanjay, son of Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay, makes his debut as a director with the Tamil-language film. While some viewers have praised the comedy, action and Kishan’s performance, others have criticised the film’s writing and execution.

Sundeep Kishan’s comedy and action get praise

Several early reactions have highlighted Kishan’s comic timing and performance, with one viewer praising the cast and saying the comedy worked well with audiences.

Another reaction praised the interval sequence, particularly the action, music and Kishan’s performance. The viewer also described Sanjay’s direction as mature for a first film.

The first half, however, has received a more divided response. One viewer called it dull and routine, pointing to the hero’s financial struggles, the heroine’s track and the villain’s introduction as weaker elements.

Jason Sanjay’s debut draws criticism

Some viewers have questioned the film’s freshness, with one X user describing Sigma as an “outdated borefest” and criticising its fights, villains and overall formula.

Another viewer found the first half decent but felt the second half would be crucial to the film’s overall impact. The reaction praised the action but said the story did not fully explain why Kishan’s character was so determined to get his house back.

‘Sigma’ family screening

Sanjay’s directorial debut has also attracted attention because of his family connection. Videos circulating on X showed his mother Sangeetha Sornalingam and sister Divya Saasha arriving at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai for an early screening.

With Sigma now in cinemas, the initial reactions remain divided, with Kishan’s performance and the action sequences emerging as some of the more positively discussed elements, while the film’s writing and Sanjay’s direction have faced criticism from some viewers.

sigmareviewtamil cinemavijaydebut filmjason sanjay
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