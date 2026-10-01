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Swara Bhasker recalls telling director ‘I am scared’ after he allegedly came to her room

The actress alleged that a director asked her to rehearse a romantic scene

Swara Bhasker recalls telling director ‘I am scared’ after he allegedly came to her room

The actress discussed the incident while appearing on Rise And Fall Season 2

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 01, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Swara Bhasker recalled an uncomfortable experience she says she had early in her acting career
  • The actress alleged that a director asked her to rehearse a romantic scene privately with him
  • She also recalled an incident in which the director allegedly came to her room after drinking and asked for a hug

Swara Bhasker has recalled an uncomfortable experience she says she faced early in her acting career, involving a film director who allegedly asked her to rehearse a romantic scene alone with him.

The actress discussed the incident while appearing on Rise And Fall Season 2, where she spoke about her experiences in the film industry.

Swara Bhasker recalls the private rehearsal request

Bhasker said the incident happened shortly after Tanu Weds Manu, in which she played the female lead.

According to the actress, the director initially sent her messages and poetry before suggesting that they rehearse a romantic sequence from the film together. Bhasker said she questioned why the rehearsal would involve only the two of them.

“I asked him, ‘Who all are there in this rehearsal?’ He said, ‘You and me, we’ll discuss’,” she recalled.

She said she immediately objected to the arrangement and asked the director to include the actor and camera crew if the scene needed to be rehearsed.

“I said, ‘No. You call the actor, you call the camera person. If it is a rehearsal, everyone should do it. Why should we do it alone?’” she said.

Swara says she was the only woman at the guest house

Bhasker also recalled the environment where the cast and crew were staying during the shoot.

She said she was the only woman at the guest house and alleged that the director and cinematographer had already been drinking when she returned to her room.

“Where we were staying in the guest house, I was the only woman. I went inside and the director and cinematographer had already finished half a bottle and both were sitting and drinking,” she said.

According to Bhasker, the director later came to her room and knocked on the door.

Director allegedly asked Swara for a hug

Bhasker said she realised the director was drunk when she opened the door. She alleged that he then asked her for a hug.

“Can I get a hug?” the director allegedly asked. Bhasker recalled refusing and telling him to leave.

“I said, ‘No, no, I can’t do it. Sir, please go. I am scared,’” she recalled.

The actress said the experience was particularly difficult because she was still a young actor trying to establish herself in the industry and was navigating the power dynamics of working with senior members of a film crew.

filmbollywoodswara bhaskerswara bhasker director incidentswara bhasker director
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