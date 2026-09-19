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Rajamouli hints at what makes Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s 'Sigma' a Gen-Z action ride

Jason Sanjay has directed the film with Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles

Rajamouli hints at what makes Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s 'Sigma' a Gen-Z action ride

SS Rajamouli launched the trailer of Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut Sigma in Chennai

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 19, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • SS Rajamouli launched the trailer of Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut Sigma in Chennai.
  • Rajamouli described the film as a fun, adventurous ride with “Gen-Z action”.
  • Starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, Sigma is set to release in theatres on October 2.
SS Rajamouli has given fans a glimpse of what to expect from Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut Sigma, describing the action-adventure as a fun ride with a distinctly Gen-Z flavour.

Rajamouli launched the trailer and music of Sigma at an event in Chennai on September 18. After watching the trailer, the filmmaker called the film a “fun, adventurous ride” packed with Gen-Z action and said he was interested in watching it in theatres.

Rajamouli teases the world of Sigma

The trailer introduces Sundeep Kishan as a radio host who finds himself drawn into a dangerous heist. His risky mission brings him face-to-face with underworld operator Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj.

The story also touches on gambling, drugs and crime, while mixing action with humour, emotion and adventure. The trailer gives a first look at the commercial style Jason Sanjay has chosen for his debut behind the camera.

Rajamouli’s description of the film as “Gen-Z action” adds another layer to the trailer, suggesting that Sigma is aiming for a younger, contemporary take on the action-adventure genre.

Jason Sanjay makes his directorial debut

Jason Sanjay has directed the film with Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Magalakshmi, Kamalesh and Kiran Konda.

Thaman has composed the music, while Krishnan Vasant is the cinematographer and Praveen KL is the editor.

For Jason Sanjay, Sigma marks his first film as a director after growing up in the spotlight as the son of Tamil cinema star Vijay.

Sigma gets an October release

The film was originally scheduled to arrive on July 31 but was later postponed. The makers have now confirmed October 2, 2026, as the theatrical release date.

Sigma will release in Tamil and Telugu, with its Gandhi Jayanti weekend arrival putting the heist adventure in focus as Jason Sanjay prepares to introduce himself as a filmmaker.

jason sanjaydirectorial debuttamil cinemass rajamouli
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