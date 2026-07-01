Highlights

Princess Diana would have celebrated her 65th birthday on 1 July.

From rewriting royal traditions to challenging public attitudes, many of her actions were considered controversial at the time.

Several of the choices she made have since influenced the modern British monarchy.

More than 25 years after her death, Princess Diana remains one of the most influential figures in modern royal history. Celebrated for her compassion and willingness to challenge convention, Diana repeatedly broke with royal protocol in ways that initially sparked debate but later helped reshape public expectations of the monarchy.

On what would have been her 65th birthday, here are seven moments that showed why she became known as the People's Princess.

1. Removing 'obey' from her wedding vows

When Diana married the then Prince Charles in 1981, she quietly broke with centuries of royal tradition by omitting the word "obey" from her wedding vows.

She quietly broke with centuries of royal tradition by omitting the word "obey" Getty Images

At the time, the decision attracted considerable attention. Years later, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also chose not to include the word in their vows, reflecting a broader shift in royal traditions.

2. Shaking hands with an HIV patient without gloves

One of Diana's most memorable public moments came in 1987 during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

At a time when fear and misinformation surrounded the disease, she shook hands with an HIV-positive patient without wearing gloves. The gesture challenged widespread misconceptions and became a defining symbol of compassion, helping reduce the stigma faced by those living with HIV.

A royal who was often ahead of her time Getty Images

3. Choosing hospital births over palace tradition

Royal births had traditionally taken place in royal residences, but Diana chose to give birth to both Prince William and Prince Harry in hospital.

The decision reflected her desire to give her children a more normal upbringing and helped modernise expectations surrounding royal family life.

4. Running barefoot at Prince Harry's school sports day

In 1991, Diana delighted photographers and parents alike when she kicked off her shoes and joined a barefoot race during Prince Harry's school sports day.

Although she did not win, the spontaneous moment reinforced her reputation as a hands-on mother who preferred participating with her children rather than observing from the sidelines.

5. Refusing to give up her passion for ballet

Before joining the royal family, Diana dreamed of becoming a professional ballet dancer.

Although her height made that ambition difficult, she continued taking ballet lessons privately and remained a devoted patron of the English National Ballet, demonstrating that she maintained interests beyond royal duties.

Her dance with actor John Travolta at the White House in an elegant off-the-shoulder velvet gown Getty Images

6. Turning fashion into a powerful statement

Diana transformed royal fashion by embracing bold, contemporary styles that often made headlines.

Her dance with actor John Travolta at the White House in an elegant off-the-shoulder velvet gown became one of the defining images of the 1980s.

Years later, her now-iconic "revenge dress", worn on the night Prince Charles admitted to adultery on television, became a symbol of confidence and independence that continues to be referenced today.

Diana transformed royal fashion by embracing bold, contemporary styles that often made headlines Getty Images

7. Redefining what a modern royal could be

Beyond individual moments, Diana fundamentally changed the public image of the royal family.

She embraced a more personal style of public engagement, spoke directly with people affected by illness and social stigma, and raised her sons in a way that sought to expose them to everyday life beyond palace walls.

Many of the practices once considered unconventional during Diana's lifetime have since become part of the modern monarchy, underlining the lasting influence of a royal who was often ahead of her time.