A-level results 2026: Why getting the grades won’t guarantee a place at medical school

Highlights

A-level results day 2026 is Thursday 13 August. Results are released from 8am, with the UCAS Hub updating at the same time and Clearing choices opening from 1pm.

Medicine applications hit 25,770 this cycle, up 10.4% on last year, for roughly 8,000-9,000 places — meaning most applicants, regardless of grades, won't get in.

Dentistry has drawn a disproportionately high share of Asian applicants for over a decade, at roughly double the rate of Medicine and four times the rate of higher education generally.

Thursday 13 August is A-level results day across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Results are released from 8am, the UCAS Hub updates at the same time so you can check your application status, and Clearing choices open from 1pm for anyone who needs them.

For most students, the day is about logistics: checking a portal, calling a university, deciding on Clearing. But for a specific slice of this year's cohort, there's a harder truth sitting underneath the numbers — get the grades, and you can still miss out, because the courses many students are chasing were never going to have room for everyone who wanted in.

What time do A-level results actually come out?

From 8am on Thursday 13 August. Most schools and colleges open around then so students can collect results in person, though some centres release them by email or online portal instead — it's worth checking with your own school in advance. The UCAS Hub also updates from 8am, so your application status may confirm before you've even seen your grades.

How does UCAS Clearing work today?

If your results don't match your offer, or you're applying without one, Clearing opens for new choices from 1pm on results day itself and runs through to late September. It matches students to course vacancies that are still open. If your grades come in higher than expected, UCAS Adjustment works the other way — letting you explore other courses or universities for a short window while still holding onto your original offer, entirely optional.

Either way, check your UCAS Track status before assuming anything about your place — universities frequently confirm students who've narrowly missed their original grades, sometimes with an adjusted or alternative course offer.

Results day at a glance Results released From 8am, Thursday 13 August UCAS Hub updates From 8am, same day Clearing opens From 1pm, same day Clearing runs until Late September GCSE results day Thursday 20 August

Why is medicine so hard to get into this year specifically?

Because the number chasing places keeps climbing while the places barely move. UCAS data shows 25,770 applications for Medicine this cycle — the courses' students who applied through the October deadline and who are getting their results this week — up 10.4% on last year, and higher than the previous record set in 2022. Against that, funded medical school places in England sit at roughly 8,000 to 9,000. Even excellent grades don't guarantee a place when the maths simply doesn't allow for it.

Dentistry and veterinary medicine share the same early application deadline and the same structural problem: capped places that can't expand to match demand, regardless of how strong the applicant pool gets.

Does this affect British Asian students differently?

In one specific, well-documented way: yes. UCAS's own admissions data has shown for well over a decade that Asian applicants make up a disproportionately large share of Dentistry applicants specifically — roughly double the rate seen in Medicine, and around four times the rate across higher education as a whole. Research from King's College London tracking applications between 1996 and 2011 found dentistry consistently drew a majority-ethnic-minority applicant pool, with Asian applicants forming the largest single group within that.

This year's cycle added a new data point to that pattern: for the first time, white students made up less than half of all domestic 18-year-old UCAS applicants overall, driven by a sharp rise in applications from students of Asian ethnicity specifically. None of this changes how many places exist — it just means the scramble that's coming this afternoon and through Clearing is, statistically, one that lands on British Asian applicants more often than the averages suggest.

What should you actually do if you don't get the grades for medicine or dentistry?

Move fast, but don't panic. Missing the grades for an oversubscribed course like Medicine or Dentistry isn't a reflection of ability in the way it can feel on the day — the acceptance rate sits near one in four regardless of how strong the applicant pool is. Check UCAS Track immediately; some universities offer alternative courses (biomedical sciences, pharmacy, a foundation year) rather than rejecting outright. Clearing vacancies for related science and healthcare courses open from 1pm, and speaking to your school's careers adviser before making a Clearing call can help you weigh a foundation year, a gap year to reapply, or a related course seriously rather than in a rush.