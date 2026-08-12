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Geronimo Rulli returns to Manchester City, 10 years after leaving without playing a single match

The Argentina goalkeeper has signed for £1.7 million, less than half the £4 million City paid for him back in 2016

Geronimo Rulli returns to Manchester City, 10 years after leaving without playing a single match

Geronimo Rulli

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokAug 12, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Manchester City have signed Argentina goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Marseille for £1.7 million.
  • Rulli was previously on City's books in 2016, but made zero first-team appearances before being sold on.
  • Since leaving, he has won the Europa League with Villarreal, and the World Cup and Copa America with Argentina.

Manchester City have signed Argentina goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Marseille for a fee of £1.7 million, the club has confirmed. The 34-year-old has signed a two-year contract and will serve as backup to first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It's Rulli's second spell at the club. City first signed him in July 2016 for £4 million, but loaned him straight back to Real Sociedad, where he was already playing. He never made a first-team appearance for City and was sold to Real Sociedad permanently the following year.

What has Rulli done since his first spell at City?

Rulli went on to have a decorated career elsewhere. At Villarreal, he was the hero of the 2021 Europa League final against Manchester United, scoring his own penalty in the shootout before saving David de Gea's to win the trophy. He later played for Ajax, then Marseille, where he made 73 appearances over two seasons.

With Argentina, Rulli has served as backup to first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez, and was part of the squads that won the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

Rulli's career since leaving City
2017-2020Real Sociedad
2019-2020Loan at Montpellier
2020-2023Villarreal — wins 2021 Europa League final
2023-2024Ajax
2024-2026Marseille
2022 & 2024World Cup and Copa America winner with Argentina
2026Returns to Manchester City

Why have City signed him now?

City needed experienced cover for Donnarumma after selling their previous backup, James Trafford, to Leeds United this summer in a deal reportedly worth up to £45 million. Rulli fits that role, and his fee is a small fraction of what City brought in from the Trafford sale.

He will work under former City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, now on Enzo Maresca's coaching staff, and is expected to join up with the squad once they return from their pre-season tour of Hong Kong and South Korea.

premier leaguemanchester citygeronimo rulli manchester citygeronimo rulli returns to manchester city
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