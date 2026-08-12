Geronimo Rulli returns to Manchester City, 10 years after leaving without playing a single match

Who is Pep Chavarria?

Chavarria is a Spanish left-back who spent years working his way up from outside Spain's top two divisions. He joined Real Zaragoza on a free transfer in 2020 after arriving from third-tier side UE Olot, and didn't make his La Liga debut until he was 24 years old. Two years later, Rayo Vallecano signed him from Zaragoza for a reported €1.8 million.

His rise since then has been steady rather than explosive. Andoni Iraola, Rayo's manager at the time, brought him in for his overlapping runs down the left; his more recent coach, Inigo Perez, has helped him add range to his game, including operating in midfield rather than purely as an out-and-out wing-back. Chavarria has called Perez the best coach he's worked with.

Why are Chelsea paying £16.3m for him now?

Because Xabi Alonso needed a direct, ready-made replacement for Marc Cucurella, and because this summer's transfer strategy at Stamford Bridge has leaned toward experience over potential. Chavarria's arrival follows the signings of 35-year-old striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton and 36-year-old midfielder Jordan Henderson from Brentford — both moves aimed at adding senior figures to a squad that's previously been criticised for lacking them.

He's also Chelsea's third defensive signing of the summer, following right-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta and centre-back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, as Alonso rebuilds the back line around fewer long-term projects and more players who can contribute immediately.

What does Chavarria actually offer on the pitch?

More than his goal return suggests. He scored only once last season — a long-range strike against Atletico Madrid — and picked up more red cards than goals across the campaign, including one late on against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. But the underlying numbers tell a fuller story: across 44 appearances in all competitions, Chavarria racked up over 2,000 touches in La Liga and ranked among the division's most productive players for both crosses supplied and crosses blocked, a dual profile that points to a full-back doing defensive and attacking work in roughly equal measure.

He started for Rayo in last season's Conference League final, a rare European final for a club of Rayo's size, where they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace.

Chavarria's path to Chelsea 2018 Joins Olot (Spain's third tier) as a free agent 2020 Joins Real Zaragoza as a free agent 2022 Signed by Rayo Vallecano from Zaragoza for €1.8m Age 24 Makes his La Liga debut Age 27 Sent off on his European debut, against Sweden's Hacken 2025-26 season Starts in the Conference League final; Rayo lose 1-0 to Crystal Palace 2026 Signed by Chelsea for £16.3m plus £1.7m in add-ons

What's the case for the signing, beyond the numbers?

Mentality, according to the people who've worked with him. Jose Ramon Rodriguez, who coached Chavarria at Zaragoza, has pointed to his attitude as the real reason clubs kept believing he'd go further than his age or route through the leagues suggested. "There are players who develop later than others," Rodriguez has said of him. Team-mates and coaches who've worked with Chavarria describe someone who trains at full intensity regardless of results and never uses form or circumstance as an excuse — qualities that are harder to put a transfer value on than crosses or clean sheets, but ones Alonso will be counting on all the same.

Whether that's enough to make the step up to the Premier League remains the open question. Chavarria has never played outside Spain, and English football's physical demands, particularly around set pieces, are untested territory for him. His old coach's answer to that is simple: at every level he's been asked to play at, he's found a way to meet it.







