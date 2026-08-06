Djed Spence transfer: Liverpool face Inter Milan fight for £35m Tottenham star

Key Highlights

The £35m Price Tag: Tottenham Hotspur are "open" to selling the 25-year-old, provided their £35 million valuation is met.

Inter Milan Take the Lead: The Italian giants are currently viewed as the primary threat, actively negotiating with Spence's camp and willing to increase their budget.

Liverpool Lurking: Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola remains highly interested as he seeks to bolster his defensive options at Anfield.

Following a standout performance that helped England secure a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup, Djed Spence has become one of the most sought-after defenders in the summer transfer window.

While the 25-year-old recently found his rhythm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign, his future in North London appears uncertain.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi reportedly favours Pedro Porro and Andy Robertson as his primary full-back options, creating an unexpected opening for Spence's departure. However, having signed a contract extension last August that keeps him at the club until June 2028, Tottenham are in a formidable negotiating position and are demanding £35 million to sanction a move.

The Anfield appeal

Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation. Under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, the Reds are actively scouring the market for defensive reinforcements.

The allure of joining a revamped Liverpool squad is significant, and the club remains a "live option" for Spence. A move to Anfield would allow the defender to remain in the Premier League while potentially securing a more guaranteed starting role than currently offered under De Zerbi.

The Italian Job: Inter Milan push hard

However, Liverpool's pursuit is facing fierce competition from Italy.

According to recent reports, Inter Milan are currently the most serious threat to secure his signature. The Nerazzurri are urgently seeking a long-term replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who recently departed for Real Madrid, and view Spence as the ideal fit for their system.

Inter's hierarchy are reportedly actively negotiating with Spence's representatives. Crucially, they are prepared to stretch their original budget to beat Liverpool to the punch, fearing his valuation could skyrocket further.

The prospect of a return to Serie A is understood to be appealing to the player. Spence previously enjoyed a highly successful loan spell with Genoa, where he adapted well to the tactical demands of Italian football.

Currently enjoying an extended holiday following his World Cup exertions, Spence notably skipped Tottenham's pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand. As the transfer deadline approaches, a pivotal decision awaits the highly-rated defender.