Why Dario Amodei went from leaving OpenAI over principles to questioning Anthropic's new hires

Dario Amodei has reportedly questioned whether some new Anthropic employees are joining for money rather than the company's mission.

It is the latest in a series of remarks where he has publicly challenged AI hiring culture, employee motivation and leadership values.

From leaving OpenAI to resisting Silicon Valley's salary race, Amodei has consistently argued that purpose should come before pay.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has reportedly sparked fresh debate after questioning why some people are joining his own company. According to an Axios report, citing a person familiar with internal discussions, Amodei is concerned that some new recruits are attracted more by the financial rewards than by Anthropic's mission of building safe and responsible artificial intelligence.

It isn't the first time the AI leader has put the people around him under the spotlight.

Over the past few years, Amodei has repeatedly spoken about employee motivation, company culture and leadership values. Whether discussing why he left OpenAI, resisting Silicon Valley's escalating salary race or defending Anthropic's mission-first culture, one theme has remained remarkably consistent: the success of an AI company depends as much on the people building the technology as the technology itself.

The principles that led him to leave OpenAI

Before launching Anthropic in 2021, Amodei was one of OpenAI's senior research leaders and played a key role in developing its early AI systems.

His departure, along with several other senior colleagues, followed differences over the company's direction. Rather than describing it as a personal conflict, Amodei has consistently framed it as a disagreement over principles.

In a later interview, he said trying to argue endlessly with another organisation's vision was "incredibly unproductive". Instead of attempting to change OpenAI from within, he chose to build a new company based on his own philosophy around AI safety, governance and long-term responsibility.

That decision eventually led to the creation of Anthropic, a company founded with a strong emphasis on responsible AI development.

Why mission matters more than money

As Anthropic expanded, Amodei's focus shifted from building AI models to preserving the culture behind them.

That became particularly visible during the industry's fierce talent war, when technology companies began offering extraordinary compensation packages to recruit leading AI researchers.

Reports suggested Meta approached several Anthropic employees with offers worth tens of millions of dollars. Rather than matching those offers, Amodei reportedly told staff he did not want Anthropic to enter a bidding war that rewarded only a handful of individuals.

According to reports of his internal message, he argued that making exceptional counter-offers would undermine fairness across the organisation and damage the culture the company was trying to build. Several reports also suggested many Anthropic employees chose to stay despite the lucrative offers.

His latest reported concerns appear to stem from the same belief.

According to Axios, Amodei now worries that Anthropic's rapid growth and soaring valuation could attract people motivated more by financial gain than by the company's original purpose. While Anthropic has not publicly commented on the reported internal discussions, the concern aligns closely with the CEO's long-standing views on culture and leadership.

The remarks also come at a time when competition for AI talent has become more intense than ever. Companies including OpenAI, Meta, Google and several AI startups are offering increasingly attractive salaries, stock awards and access to advanced computing infrastructure in an effort to recruit the industry's top researchers.

Industry experts have pointed out that many researchers also move to gain access to larger computing resources, greater influence over frontier AI development and the freedom to pursue ambitious research, making the battle for talent about much more than salary alone.

For Amodei, however, the debate appears to be about something deeper.

His public comments over the years suggest he believes the people developing AI will ultimately shape how the technology affects society. He has repeatedly warned about the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems, argued that companies should not prioritise rapid progress over responsibility, and urged the industry to take AI safety more seriously.

Viewed in that context, his latest reported concerns are less an isolated remark than another reflection of a leadership philosophy he has consistently followed.

From walking away from OpenAI over differences in direction to resisting Silicon Valley's salary race and now questioning whether new hires still share Anthropic's mission, Amodei continues to argue that building better AI begins with building the right culture.