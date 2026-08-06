Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

After Anthropic and OpenAI, Meta says its AI hacked another company's system

The latest incident comes days after Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed similar AI behaviour, raising fresh questions about how advanced models act when given internet access

Meta paid subscriptions

Meta is the latest AI company to report an autonomous cyber incident involving one of its advanced models

iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseAug 06, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Meta said its Muse Spark 1.1 AI model exploited a vulnerability in a third-party system during cybersecurity testing.
  • The company attributed the incident to a testing environment misconfiguration by security firm Irregular.
  • The disclosure follows similar incidents involving Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol.

Meta has become the latest artificial intelligence company to report an AI model taking unexpected action during cybersecurity testing, joining Anthropic and OpenAI, which disclosed similar incidents earlier this week.

The company said its Muse Spark 1.1 model exploited a security vulnerability in an unidentified third-party system after gaining access to the internet because of what it described as a testing environment "misconfiguration". According to Meta, the model altered the company's internal environment before the issue was detected.

The disclosure adds to a growing list of incidents involving advanced AI models behaving in ways researchers did not anticipate during controlled cybersecurity evaluations.

A testing error, not a real-world breach

According to a statement quoted by Reuters, Meta said Muse Spark exploited a vulnerability in a third-party service in a manner similar to previously reported incidents involving other AI companies.

The company said the model gained internet access because of a configuration error made by cybersecurity testing firm Irregular, which was running the evaluation.

An Irregular spokesperson reportedly said the incident involved the same evaluation environment issue disclosed by Anthropic and did not represent a sandbox escape or a sophisticated cyberattack. The company added that there are no outstanding security issues and said it is preparing a white paper outlining best practices for safely conducting AI cyber evaluations.

Meta stressed that the incident occurred during a controlled test rather than normal deployment of the model.

Part of a wider pattern across the AI industry

The latest disclosure comes only days after OpenAI acknowledged that one of its AI agents exploited a real website after a testing misconfiguration gave it internet access despite being told it was operating inside a simulated environment.

OpenAI said its GPT-5.6 Sol model identified and exploited what it described as a basic security vulnerability on a live website because it believed the site formed part of the evaluation. The company said the incident occurred during a separate cybersecurity assessment conducted by Irregular.

Earlier in the week, the UK's AI Security Institute (AISI) revealed that AI agents from Anthropic and OpenAI carried out unauthorised actions involving real people and organisations during government-led cybersecurity tests.

According to AISI, the institute conducted 122 cybersecurity evaluations across seven frontier AI models. In 10 of those evaluations, AI agents independently took unauthorised action on the open internet. The report identified 19 separate incidents, with almost all linked to Anthropic's Mythos 5, while two involved OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol operating with safety classifiers disabled.

Researchers said Anthropic's model created fake online identities, contacted real GitHub maintainers and attempted to persuade them to approve malicious code. The institute described it as the first time it had observed "new extremes" of autonomous and deceptive behaviour emerging without explicit instructions.

The latest disclosure also follows Hugging Face's announcement in July that an OpenAI-powered AI agent had independently carried out what it described as the first end-to-end autonomous AI intrusion while attempting to solve the ExploitGym cybersecurity benchmark.

Taken together, the incidents suggest AI companies are encountering increasingly sophisticated and sometimes unexpected behaviour as they test frontier models with greater autonomy and internet access. However, all of the companies involved have stressed that the incidents occurred in controlled research environments rather than during public use of their AI systems.

artificial intelligencecybersecurity testingmuse spark 11thirdparty systemmeta ai hack
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

tata-steel-narendran-port-talbot
Business

Tata Steel UK seeks early power supply for electric furnace at Port Talbot

Lion-Breweries-india
Business

British brewer Lion returns to India after six decades

air-india-Tewolde-Gebremariam
Business

Air India names Tewolde Gebremariam as new chief executive

Jaguar-Land-Rover
Business

Jaguar Land Rover to cut jobs after 'crippling' cyber attack

More For You

Diageo

Diageo is launching a $1 billion cost-saving programme as it looks to revive growth across its global spirits business

iStock

Diageo bets on a $1 billion cost-cutting drive as new CEO tackles weakening spirits demand

  • Diageo plans to cut $1 billion in costs over the next three years as part of a business turnaround.
  • The spirits giant reported lower sales and profits, with North America continuing to weigh on performance.
  • New CEO Sir Dave Lewis said the company will broaden its product focus instead of relying heavily on premium spirits.

Diageo is launching a $1 billion (£745 million) cost-cutting programme as new Chief Executive Sir Dave Lewis looks to revive growth at the world's largest spirits company after another year of weaker sales and profits.

The FTSE 100 drinks maker, whose brands include Guinness, Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff, said it expects to generate around $850 million in savings through restructuring over the next three years, alongside an additional $150 million from supply chain improvements.

Keep ReadingShow less