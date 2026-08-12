Jack Lowden enters the 'James Bond' race as Richard Osman reveals who could replace Daniel Craig

Highlights

Richard Osman said he has heard Jack Lowden is being “strongly considered” to play James Bond.

The Slow Horses actor joins Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner among the names linked to 007.

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next Bond film, with Amazon MGM Studios reportedly targeting a 2028 release.

Jack Lowden has emerged as another name in the race to become the next James Bond after Richard Osman revealed that the Scottish actor is being considered for the role. Lowden has not been confirmed as Daniel Craig’s successor, but Osman said the actor is “definitely being strongly considered”.

The latest speculation comes as the search for the next 007 continues, with several actors already linked to the role.

Jack Lowden becomes the latest Bond contender

Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Osman told co-host Marina Hyde that Jack Lowden was the name he had heard was being considered for Bond. He stressed that the information did not mean Lowden had secured the part.

Osman said he thought Lowden would make an “incredible Bond” and compared his screen presence to Daniel Craig’s. Hyde also agreed that the 36-year-old actor is at a suitable age to play 007.

Lowden is best known for playing River Cartwright in Slow Horses, for which he has received a Golden Globe nomination and two Emmy nominations. His other credits include Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots and the BBC adaptation of Wolf Hall. He is also set to play Mr Darcy in Netflix’s upcoming Pride & Prejudice adaptation.

How Lowden compares with other Bond favourites

Lowden joins Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner, who have both been frequently linked with the role in recent months.

Elordi, 29, received attention for his performance as Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Turner, 36, is known for Masters of the Air and recently starred in One Night Only.

Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill have also emerged as popular choices among the public, according to research discussed by Osman and Hyde.

Osman pointed out that public predictions have not always matched the actors eventually chosen to play Bond, making the current speculation far from a confirmation.

The next Bond film has its director

The next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind Dune and Dune: Part Two. Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly working towards a 2028 release, with the new Bond expected to be announced by the end of the year.

Casting director Nina Gold is overseeing the search. Her previous work includes Slow Horses, where Lowden stars alongside Gary Oldman, giving the actor an indirect connection to the team involved in finding Craig’s replacement.

Producer Amy Pascal recently said the team is being “really, really methodical” about the decision, acknowledging that Daniel Craig will be difficult to follow while promising that the next Bond film will be “really different” and exciting.