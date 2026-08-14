Farage faces parliamentary probe hours after Clacton by-election win

REFORM UK leader Nigel Farage is facing a renewed parliamentary investigation into his financial declarations just hours after winning the Clacton by-election in southern England.
The investigation into whether Farage should have declared a £5 million gift from a billionaire cryptocurrency investor was listed as active again shortly after Friday’s (14) result was announced. It had been suspended when Farage resigned from parliament to trigger the by-election.
Farage won 62.8 per cent of the vote, securing the seat he had left to seek what he described as a renewed mandate from voters. But his victory came with a fresh challenge over the financial declaration issue he had hoped to put behind him.
The by-election was triggered after Farage resigned from parliament last month, saying he wanted to fight what he described as a war against an establishment bent on discrediting him over accusations about his finances.
He also stayed away from the count after police advised him of a reported campaign to disrupt the result and cancelled a planned victory speech.
"I am damned if I am going to stand on a stage, having won a resounding victory ... and be demeaned and humiliated by nobodies," Farage told supporters at a party before the result was announced.
After Britain's main parties pulled out of the race, calling it a self-serving stunt, Farage's main challenger ended up being Count Binface, a figure created by comedian Jonathan Harvey, who has become a fixture of fun at British elections.
While Farage took 62.8 per cent of the vote, Count Binface, whose policies included capping the price of ice cream cones and conscripting anyone using a speakerphone on public transport, secured 26.7 per cent. The turnout was 44 per cent.
At the heart of the investigation is whether Farage should have declared the gift from a Thailand-based billionaire before the 2024 national election. Under parliamentary rules, members of parliament must declare any donations received in the year preceding an election within one month of taking office.
Farage has admitted receiving the money and not declaring it, but says he did nothing wrong.
If the parliamentary authorities conclude that Farage breached declaration rules, he could face suspension from parliament and another vote to retain his seat, when the main parties would most probably field candidates.
Rick Tracey, a 74-year-old retiree, hoped that voters would think again if there was another such election. "If we have another election, possibly the people might realise that there is smoke with fire," he said.
Reform's popularity hit
After enjoying a lengthy lead in national opinion polls, Reform has seen its popularity wane. That has been driven partly by the funding accusations made against Farage, under investigation over whether he should have declared a £5m gift from a billionaire cryptocurrency investor.
Laura Richards-Gray, a politics lecturer at Birkbeck University in London, said the absence of major-party opponents undermined Farage's attempt to turn it into what he called a "people versus the establishment" contest.
"This has backfired, particularly nationally, as Farage lost control of the narrative," she said.
A rise in support for the governing Labour Party has also weakened Farage's position. Since Andy Burnham became prime minister last month, Labour has been enjoying a bounce in ratings, with the party leading Reform 28 per cent to 25 per cent.
Burnham has dominated the airwaves and social media in his first few weeks in office, and while the next national election is expected in three years' time, he appears to be consolidating a left-leaning bloc around Labour.
Reform, on the other hand, is competing for a divided right-wing vote with the main opposition Conservative Party and the anti-immigration party Restore Britain gaining in support.
While Farage was always expected to win the election, his share of the vote was lower than forecast by a Survation poll conducted last month, which predicted he would secure 73 per cent of the vote, with Count Binface on 20 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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