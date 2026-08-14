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Taylor Swift revives her 2014-era hairstyle 12 years later during London night out

Her appearance comes as Kelce prepares for his 14th season

Taylor Swift revives her 2014-era hairstyle 12 years later during London night out

he appearance comes after her honeymoon with Travis Kelce

X/ BoinkBuzz
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Taylor Swift stepped out in London for a girls’ night at Annabel’s
  • The appearance comes after her honeymoon with Travis Kelce
  • Swift debuted a noticeably shorter hairstyle
  • She wore a lilac floral mini dress with her signature red lip

Taylor Swift has resurfaced in London following her honeymoon with Travis Kelce, stepping out for a girls’ night at private members’ club Annabel’s.

The singer caught attention with a noticeably shorter hairstyle, wearing her hair sleek and straight for the night out. She paired the new look with a lilac Delphine mini dress decorated with metallic floral details, crystal-covered Christian Louboutin bag and embellished Aquazzura stilettos.

Swift completed the outfit with her signature red lipstick, while her wedding ring was also visible during the outing.

Swift's post-wedding style takes a new turn

The London appearance follows the couple's wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3 and their subsequent honeymoon. Swift had also been seen at JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding in California in July, where she wore a floor-length pink floral Markarian gown.

Her latest look continued that floral streak but took it in a more playful direction with a short lilac dress and metallic blooms.

The colour also recalled Swift's Midnights era, particularly the aesthetic of “Lavender Haze”, while the shorter hairstyle provided the most obvious change from her recent appearances.

Travis Kelce opens up about their wedding

Swift's London outing also comes as Kelce has spoken publicly about their wedding for the first time.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end described the July celebration as the “best night of my life”, thanking everyone who attended and calling it a “crazy night” filled with celebration.

While Kelce is now back at Chiefs training camp preparing for his 14th season, Swift has made a low-key return to public view in London, with her shorter hair becoming the standout detail from her first post-honeymoon sighting.

travis kelcelondonfashiontaylor swift
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