'Awarapan 2' leads 'Batwara 1947' by £200,000 in advance bookings ahead of Independence Day clash

Highlights

Awarapan 2 has generated around £270,000 in gross advance bookings

Batwara 1947 has recorded around £67,500 in day-one pre-sales

Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has sold more than 100,000 tickets ahead of the Independence Day clash

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is pulling away from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 before the two films face off at the box office, with the sequel currently holding a fourfold lead in advance bookings.

The latest figures show Awarapan 2 at around £270,000 in gross pre-sales, compared with approximately £67,500 for Batwara 1947. The numbers give the sequel a strong early advantage ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

More than 100,000 tickets already sold

Awarapan 2 has sold approximately 102,470 tickets across 5,934 shows, with its potential gross rising to around £450,000 when blocked seats are included.

Maharashtra is currently its biggest market, contributing roughly £94,000 to the gross bookings. Delhi follows at about £92,000, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded around £51,000. Gujarat stands at approximately £37,000 and West Bengal at £30,000.

The early numbers suggest that the 2007 original's long-running popularity is translating into interest for the sequel. Awarapan developed a strong following over the years, giving the new film a built-in nostalgia factor ahead of its release.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

Batwara 1947 has a tougher opening battle

Batwara 1947 has sold 29,261 tickets across 5,672 shows, generating around £67,500 in day-one advance bookings.

Its potential gross, including blocked seats, currently stands at approximately £204,000.

Delhi is leading the film's bookings at around £49,000, followed by Maharashtra at £36,000. Gujarat has contributed roughly £22,000, while Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have recorded around £19,500 and £12,500 respectively.

The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. Set against the backdrop of Partition, it is backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

The Independence Day clash is already taking shape

The gap between the two releases is significant before either film reaches cinemas. Awarapan 2 has both a substantially higher ticket count and gross advance collection, while Batwara 1947 is currently relying on its Independence Day release and the appeal of its star cast and subject.

The early numbers do not determine the final box-office result, but they show where audience interest is leaning before the first shows begin. Awarapan 2 is currently winning the pre-release race, with nostalgia giving Hashmi’s sequel a notable advantage.