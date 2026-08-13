'The Traitors' Season 2 : Munawar Faruqui is out, but the real shock is Harman Singha’s exposure

Highlights

Five contestants have exited The Traitors Season 2 across its first three episodes

Munawar Faruqui was voted out at the first Circle of Shaq, while Karan Singh Magic and Soundous Moufakir were murdered

The Innocents successfully identified Harman Singha as a Traitor, but another secret move has kept the Traitors in a strong position

Spoilers ahead

The first three episodes of The Traitors Season 2 have wasted little time shaking up the game. Five contestants are already out, including Munawar Faruqui, while the Innocents have managed to expose one of the people secretly working against them.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the Prime Video reality show began with the Traitors targeting Karan Singh Magic before Munawar became an early casualty at the first Circle of Shaq. Soundous Moufakir was subsequently murdered, while Harman Singha was caught after the Innocents turned their suspicions in his direction.

Munawar Faruqui is eliminated early

Munawar entered the competition with several reality-show victories behind him, but his reputation may have made him an obvious target.

He was voted out during the first Circle of Shaq after coming under suspicion. Following his elimination, Munawar said he had expected to be targeted and suggested that the other contestants may have seen him as a threat.

“Maine yeh expect kiya tha ki mere sath yeh hoga,” he said, adding that being targeted was not a new experience for him.

His exit was followed by the murder of Soundous Moufakir, whose outspoken personality had also made her stand out among the contestants.

Karan Singh Magic and Soundous become murder victims

Karan Singh Magic became the first contestant killed by the Traitors. After leaving the game, he suggested that his ability to identify the hidden Traitors may have made him dangerous to keep around.

“I am threat... main game meh rehta mujhe sabse pehle pata chal jata traitor kon hai,” he said.

Soundous later reflected on her own elimination, saying contestants with strong personalities could become targets either through a murder or at the Circle of Shaq.

“When you are someone who is very vocal or you have a strong personality, you will be targeted,” she said.

The Innocents finally catch a Traitor

The biggest breakthrough came when the Innocents correctly identified Harman Singha.

Singha was exposed as a Traitor and eliminated, giving the Innocents their first major success of the season. As he left, he acknowledged that the group had been right to suspect him.

“Main baas yeh kehna chahta hu ki aap log wakay main bohot sahi hain,” he said.

His exit marks an important moment for the Innocents, who had already lost several players without knowing whether their suspicions were leading them in the right direction.

The Traitors still have a secret weapon

However, Singha's exposure does not mean the Innocents have taken control of the game.

The remaining Traitors have made another move that the Innocents do not yet know about. Shahneel Gill has secretly been recruited to the Traitors' side, joining Krystle D'Souza and Kullu.

So while the Innocents have managed to identify one Traitor, the opposing side has found a way to strengthen its numbers.

The first three episodes have therefore left the game wide open, with Munawar and other early favourites gone, one Traitor exposed and another player now secretly working from within the Innocents' group.

The first three episodes of The Traitors Season 2 are streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Thursday.