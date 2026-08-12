'Mirzapur: The Movie' trailer brings back familiar faces as the fight for the throne moves to cinemas

Highlights

The trailer brings back fan-favourite characters Munna Bhaiya and Bablu Pandit.

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu reprise their roles from the series.

The film takes the Mirzapur story to the big screen with a new battle for power.

The Mirzapur universe is returning with some familiar faces, including two characters whose appearances are likely to surprise fans of the original series. The trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie brings back Munna Bhaiya and Bablu Pandit, alongside Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit, as the fight for power moves to the big screen.

The trailer was revealed on August 11, ahead of the film's theatrical release on September 4.

Munna Bhaiya and Bablu Pandit return

Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi, while Jitendra Kumar takes on the role of Bablu Pandit, previously played by Vikrant Massey in the first season of the series.

Their appearances are among the biggest talking points from the trailer, particularly given the fate of both characters in the original Mirzapur story.

Pankaj Tripathi is also back as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit. The returning cast includes Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The fight for the Mirzapur throne gets bigger

The film continues the franchise's focus on power, revenge and the battle for the Gaddi. But the trailer suggests that the story is expanding beyond the setting familiar to viewers of the series, with Rajasthan featuring prominently in the new chapter.

Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar are among the newer additions to the Mirzapur film universe, while the returning characters face another struggle for control.

From Prime Video series to the big screen

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani producing under Excel Entertainment.

The film follows the success of the original series, which launched in 2018 and went on to become one of India's most popular streaming shows. Farhan recently said persistent audience demand was a major reason for taking Mirzapur from streaming to cinemas.

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.