Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani back Malayalam vampire thriller 'Half' ahead of TIFF premiere

Highlights

Excel Entertainment will present and distribute Half in Hindi across North India in association with AA Films.

The Toronto International Film Festival Midnight Madness selection marks Excel's first Malayalam-language acquisition.

The vampire action thriller is planned for a pan-India release in five languages.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment has come on board to present and distribute the Hindi version of Malayalam vampire thriller Half across North India, ahead of the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film, selected for TIFF's Midnight Madness section, will be released in association with AA Films. It also marks Excel Entertainment's first acquisition from the Malayalam film industry.

Vampire thriller heads to global stage

Directed by Samjad, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Praveen Viswanath, Half stars Ranjith Sajeev, Aiswarya Raj, Abbas and Amala Paul.

The action thriller follows two half-blooded vampires on a violent revenge mission, combining vampire mythology with high-speed chase sequences.

Producer Anne Sajeev said the team always believed the film had the potential to reach audiences beyond its home market and described its selection at TIFF as a significant milestone. She also welcomed the partnership with Excel Entertainment and AA Films to bring the film to viewers across India.

Excel Entertainment backs first Malayalam film

Ritesh Sidhwani said Half stood out from the first viewing because of its distinctive cinematic style and creative vision, adding that he was looking forward to audiences experiencing it on the big screen.

Farhan Akhtar praised director Samjad's approach, describing the film as "raw and visceral" and saying he was excited to help bring it to audiences in India.

Director Samjad said the film offers a grittier take on vampire lore by avoiding slow-motion sequences and focusing on real-time action. He added that premiering at TIFF was an honour and an opportunity to represent Indian cinema on an international platform.

Pan-India release planned

Produced by Fragrant Nature Film Creations, Half reunites Samjad and Praveen Viswanath after their 2024 mystery Golam.

The film features action choreography by Very Tri Yulisman, known for The Raid 2 and The Night Comes for Us, with the lead actors undergoing months of training to perform their own stunts.

Filmed over 117 days across Rajasthan, Kerala and Kazakhstan, Half is set for a pan-India release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Behind the camera, the crew includes National Film Award-winning editor Mahesh Bhuvanend, production designer Mohandas and sound designer Vishnu Govind, with cinematography by Pappinu and music by Midhun Mukundan.