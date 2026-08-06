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Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam in 'Awarapan 2' trailer: 'I have an old relation with death'

The sequel is set to release in cinemas on 14 August

Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam in 'Awarapan 2' trailer: 'I have an old relation with death'

The first trailer for Awarapan 2 sees Emraan Hashmi reprise his role as Shivam

X/ BorntobeAshwani
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • The first trailer for Awarapan 2 sees Emraan Hashmi reprise his role as Shivam nearly two decades after the original film.
  • Shabana Azmi appears to play the film's antagonist, while Disha Patani makes a brief appearance.
  • The sequel is set to release in cinemas on 14 August.

Emraan Hashmi has returned as Shivam in the first trailer for Awarapan 2, with the sequel teasing a darker chapter for the cult-favourite character nearly 20 years after the original film's release.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the action thriller also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal and Puran Gabbi.

A darker chapter for Shivam

The one-minute, 25-second trailer opens with Shivam being tortured before Shabana Azmi's character asks him, "What a beautiful face. Do you like meeting with death?"

His response, "I have an old relation with death," sets the tone for a story driven by violence, revenge and unresolved pain.

While the trailer keeps most of the plot under wraps, it features Shivam taking on multiple enemies in a series of action sequences. Disha Patani is briefly introduced, although her role remains undisclosed.

Cult classic gets a sequel

The film is written by Bilal Siddiqi and Vishesh Bhatt, with music composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 will release in cinemas on 14 August, where it is set to clash with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947.

Released in 2007 and directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan gained cult status over the years for its emotional storytelling, Emraan Hashmi's performance and its soundtrack, which included popular songs such as Toh Phir Aao, Tera Mera Rishta and Maula Maula.

cult classicsequelbollywoodemraan hashmi
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