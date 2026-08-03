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Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey reunite after 11 years for Farhan Akhtar's RD Burman biopic

Akshay Kumar will make a special appearance in Neeraj Pandey's R.D. Burman biopic

Akshay Kumar

Kumar's role remains under wraps, but it is said to be an important part of the story

X/ AkshayK66719595
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 03, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Reports say Akshay Kumar will make a special appearance in Neeraj Pandey's R.D. Burman biopic.
  • Farhan Akhtar is set to portray the legendary composer and music director.
  • Kumar's role remains under wraps, but it is said to be an important part of the story.

Akshay Kumar is reportedly reuniting with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey for a new project, this time making a special appearance in the upcoming biopic on legendary composer R.D. Burman. While Farhan Akhtar leads the film, details of Kumar's character have not been revealed, prompting curiosity over who he could portray.

According to reports, the actor agreed to the role soon after hearing Pandey's narration, with production expected to begin later this year.

Who was R.D. Burman?

R.D. Burman, affectionately known as Pancham Da, is regarded as one of Indian cinema's most influential music composers. The son of celebrated composer S.D. Burman, he transformed Hindi film music by blending Indian melodies with jazz, rock, funk and Latin influences.

Over a career spanning several decades, Burman composed music for some of Bollywood's best-known films and worked with leading singers including Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

His catalogue includes memorable soundtracks for films such as Amar Prem, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Sholay, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen and 1942: A Love Story, the latter released after his death.

Who could Akshay Kumar play?

The makers have not disclosed Kumar's character, and reports suggest the role is being kept secret.

According to Pinkvilla, the actor will have a special appearance that plays an important role in the narrative rather than a full-length supporting role. The publication quoted a source as saying Kumar accepted the offer almost immediately because of his long-standing working relationship with Pandey.

Without an official announcement, it remains unclear whether Kumar will portray a real-life figure connected to Burman's career or an original character created for the film.

A reunion after more than a decade

If confirmed, the film will mark Kumar's first collaboration with Pandey since Baby (2015). The pair previously worked together on Special 26 (2013), with both films receiving critical acclaim and commercial success.

The R.D. Burman biopic is being jointly produced by Neeraj Pandey's banner and Excel Entertainment. Reports suggest pre-production is already underway, including music sessions to recreate Burman's iconic compositions, while the film is expected to feature a large ensemble cast.

Although filming is reportedly scheduled to begin in September, the makers are yet to officially confirm Kumar's casting or reveal further details about his role.

neeraj pandeyrd burmanfarhan akhtarakshay kumar
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