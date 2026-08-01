Salman Khan's affectionate message to Sanjay Dutt leaves fans amused for an unexpected reason

Highlights

Salman Khan shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating his bond with Sanjay Dutt.

Fans praised the friendship but were equally entertained by the actor's unusual caption.

The two stars have shared a close friendship spanning more than three decades.

Salman Khan's latest Instagram post was meant as a heartfelt tribute to his long-time friend Sanjay Dutt, but it quickly sparked laughter among fans for an unexpected reason.

The Bollywood star shared two photographs of himself embracing Dutt, whom he has often described as an elder brother. While the images reflected their enduring friendship, it was the caption that became the talking point online.

Salman Khan pours his heart out for Sanjay Dutt

Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, "Babaaaa forever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss aadmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba."

The post highlighted the deep affection Salman has for Dutt, wishing him happiness while referring to him as his "bada bhai" (elder brother).

Fans find humour in the caption

Although many fans appreciated the warmth of the message, others were amused by Salman's distinctive writing style and the repeated use of the word "baba".

One user joked, "He used the word 'baba' 9 times."

Another commented, "No one can beat you when it comes to savage caption."

A third wrote, "Looks like bhai and Sanjay Dutt had quite an evening."

The comments quickly filled with laughing emojis as fans turned the caption into a light-hearted discussion.

A friendship that has stood the test of time

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have remained close friends for over three decades. The pair appeared together in films including Saajan and have frequently spoken about their mutual respect.

Despite occasional speculation about differences over the years, both actors have consistently demonstrated their strong bond in public, with Salman often referring to Dutt as an elder brother and someone he deeply admires.

The Instagram post is the latest reminder of one of Bollywood's longest-standing friendships, even if the caption ended up entertaining fans almost as much as the sentiment behind it.