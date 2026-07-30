Highlights

Five artists have earned their first-ever Mercury Prize nominations in 2026

Paul McCartney joins Jade, Raye, Dove Ellis and Knats among the debut nominees

Previous winners Dave and Suede return to the shortlist alongside Florence And The Machine

The 2026 Mercury Prize shortlist has welcomed a wave of first-time nominees, proving that this year's race is about more than Sir Paul McCartney's long-awaited debut.

While McCartney's first-ever Mercury Prize nomination has dominated headlines, the former Beatle is one of five artists making their debut on the prestigious shortlist. Jade, Raye, Dove Ellis and Knats have also secured their first nominations, reflecting a mix of established stars, breakthrough acts and music veterans.

Five artists earn their first Mercury Prize nod

McCartney, 84, has received his first Mercury Prize nomination for his 20th solo studio album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane. Despite a career spanning more than six decades and countless industry honours, this is his first appearance on the shortlist since the award was launched in 1992.

Raye Getty Images

Former Little Mix star Jade also joins the shortlist for the first time with her debut solo album, That's Showbiz Baby!, while rapper and producer Knats and singer-songwriter Dove Ellis celebrate breakthrough nominations.

Raye completes the group of debut nominees after securing her first Mercury Prize shortlist place with This Music May Contain Hope.

Olivia Dean Getty Images

Familiar names return to the race

Alongside the newcomers, the shortlist also features several returning nominees and previous winners.

Jade Thirlwall Getty Images

Dave, who won the Mercury Prize in 2019, returns with The Boy Who Played The Harp, while Suede, winners in 1993, are nominated for Antidepressants. Florence And The Machine receive a fourth Mercury Prize nomination with Everybody Scream.

Olivia Dean, Kojey Radical and Nia Archives also return to the shortlist after previously being recognised by the judges.

Winner to be announced in October

The 12 shortlisted albums span pop, rock, hip hop, electronic and alternative music, continuing the Mercury Prize's tradition of recognising a wide range of British and Irish artists.

The winner will be announced at the Mercury Prize ceremony at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 22 October.

This year's shortlist also includes Help(2), the charity album supporting War Child, featuring contributions from artists including Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, Pulp, Arlo Parks and Fontaines DC.