Zendaya reveals what makes working with Tom Holland 'pretty easy'

Highlights:

Zendaya says sharing the screen with Tom Holland comes naturally

The couple reunited for Spider-Man: Brand New Day after recently getting married

Holland also reflected on returning to Peter Parker after a decade in the role

Zendaya has shared why working alongside Tom Holland continues to feel effortless, as the couple reunited on screen for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actors, who recently married, attended the film's London premiere on Wednesday, where they spoke about returning to the Marvel franchise that first brought them together. Asked whether she had any advice for couples working together, Zendaya credited the strength of their friendship for making the experience feel natural.

'It's pretty easy'

Speaking to the BBC on the white carpet in London's Leicester Square, Zendaya said filming with Holland has never felt complicated.

"I think when you're best friends, it's pretty easy," she said.

The pair have shared the screen since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, with their off-screen relationship developing during the franchise. Brand New Day marks another chapter in their professional partnership following their recent marriage.

Zendaya said choosing outfits for premieres has become an extension of the filmmaking process Getty Images

Tom Holland reflects on a decade as Spider-Man

Holland, who has portrayed Peter Parker since 2016, said returning to the character still offered new creative opportunities despite having played the superhero for nearly 10 years.

"We've played these characters for ten years, we've loved every minute of it," he said.

"Any time you're playing a character and there's something new and fresh to bring to the table, it's always so welcome, and it was just like a really fun acting exercise."

When asked if Brand New Day could be his final appearance as Spider-Man, Holland declined to give a direct answer, telling fans they would have to watch the film.

Zendaya laughed when asked if there was a hidden message behind her latest red-carpet look Getty Images

A new chapter for Peter Parker

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker chose to erase himself from the memories of those closest to him in order to save the multiverse.

The film sees Holland return as Spider-Man alongside Zendaya as MJ, with new cast members including Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the latest instalment has already received an early positive response from several critics ahead of its wider release.