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Yash’s 'Toxic' gets an IMAX release ahead of its August 26 debut

Yash’s Toxic will be released on IMAX screens across India

Yash’s 'Toxic' gets an IMAX release ahead of its August 26 debut

The announcement comes shortly after the trailer was released on August 8

X/ Toxic_themovie
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Yash’s Toxic will be released on IMAX screens across India.
  • The Kannada film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 26.
  • The film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria.

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is getting an IMAX release as anticipation builds following the launch of its trailer. KVN Productions has announced that the Kannada film will be available on IMAX screens across India when it reaches cinemas on August 26.

The announcement comes shortly after the trailer was released on August 8, giving audiences a first look at Geetu Mohandas’ much-awaited film.

Toxic heads to IMAX screens

The IMAX release gives Toxic a larger theatrical format ahead of its August 26 debut. The film has already attracted attention for its scale and Yash’s role, with the actor playing Raya as well as his son in a dual role.

The cast also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

Yash confirms Nayanthara plays his sister

At the trailer launch in Bengaluru, Yash confirmed that Nayanthara plays his sister in Toxic. He praised the actor for taking on the role despite having limited dates, calling her character “the most badass sister anyone could have”.

Yash also spoke about a similarity between himself and Nayanthara, saying both are not particularly comfortable with film promotions and do not always know what to say at promotional events.

Yash backs Geetu Mohandas’ vision

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who co-wrote the film with Yash. Speaking about the filmmaker, Yash said she approached him with a strong passion and desire to show what she was capable of.

- YouTube youtu.be

He added that he has always believed in people’s passion rather than their previous success, pointing to the number of people who contributed to the success of his earlier film KGF.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will be released in theatres on August 26, with the IMAX format giving audiences another way to experience the film on the big screen.

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