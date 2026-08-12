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Mallika Sherawat makes a bold revelation on 'The Traitors': “Tom Cruise has a crush on me”

The actress also said the Hollywood star sends her videos

Mallika Sherawat makes a bold revelation on 'The Traitors': “Tom Cruise has a crush on me”

Mallika is among the contestants on the second season of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Mallika Sherawat claimed Tom Cruise currently has a crush on her.
  • The actress also said the Hollywood star sends her videos from times they partied together.
  • Mallika made the revelation while speaking to fellow contestants on The Traitors Season 2.

Mallika Sherawat has made a surprising claim about Tom Cruise while chatting with her fellow contestants on The Traitors Season 2. In a promotional clip ahead of the show's premiere, the actress said the Hollywood star has a crush on her and claimed she has received videos from him.

Mallika Sherawat says Tom Cruise has a crush on her

The conversation began when comedian Aditya Kulshrestha, also known as Kullu, asked Mallika whether she had ever had a crush on someone, or whether everyone simply had a crush on her.

Mallika replied confidently that everyone ends up having a crush on her before naming Tom Cruise. “Tom Cruise has a crush on me these days. I'm not lying,” she said, according to the clip.

The actress then claimed she could have shown the other contestants videos from the Hollywood star if she had her phone with her.

When asked about the videos, Mallika said they were from a time when she and Cruise were partying together. She also praised the Top Gun star, describing him as “fabulous”.

Mallika previously opened up about being single

Mallika's comments about Cruise come after she spoke publicly about her relationship status in 2024.

The actress confirmed that she had split from French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans and said she was single. She also spoke about the difficulty of finding a worthy partner, while choosing not to discuss the reason behind their breakup.

On marriage, Mallika said she was neither for nor against it, explaining that it depended on what two people wanted.

Mallika joins The Traitors Season 2

Mallika is among the contestants on the second season of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. The new season is set to begin streaming on Prime Video on August 13.

The cast also includes Shweta Tiwari, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Ikka, Parul Gulati and Abhishek Malhan.

tom cruisethe traitorsromancemallika sherawat
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