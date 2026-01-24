'The Traitors' finale review: Savage, stressful and decided in the final moments

Highlights

A flawed series rescued by a tense, nerve-shredding finale



Rachel’s ruthless gameplay dominated the entire endgame



The traitors outplayed a muted group of finalists to claim the prize



A bloodthirsty conclusion that left little room for sentiment



Cracks in the format are harder to ignore

For much of this series of The Traitors, it felt as though the magic was thinning out. At its best, the show still brushed the dizzying highs of earlier seasons, but those moments were increasingly punctured by familiar problems. The mid-episode challenge once again stalled momentum, draining intrigue at precisely the wrong time, while several of the season’s much-touted twists fizzled rather than detonated.

The Secret Traitor was revealed too early to sustain long-term tension, and supposedly explosive secret relationships quietly disappeared without payoff. What should have added complexity instead became narrative dead ends.

Big personalities exited early

Another recurring issue was the show’s tendency to reward restraint over flair. Some of the most memorable contestants — James, Harriet and Fiona among them — were removed as soon as they displayed anything resembling personality. By contrast, the final five consisted largely of players who had spent much of the series fading into the background.

After James’ chance banishment in the previous cliffhanger, the finale opened with Jade, Faraaz, Jack and the remaining traitors. Jade was perpetually defensive, Faraaz intermittently perceptive but mostly silent, and Jack only found his voice in the final stretch. It was hardly a lineup crackling with chemistry.

Rachel bends the game to her will

That changed the moment Rachel took centre stage. Alongside fellow traitor Stephen, she dominated the finale with an intensity that reshaped the entire series in retrospect. Her approach was unapologetically ruthless, and the show ultimately became a reflection of her gameplay: cold, calculating and unforgiving.

Even in the closing episode, Rachel relentlessly steered suspicion towards Jade, refusing to ease off until the damage was done. It made for uncomfortable viewing, but undeniably compelling television.

A brutal march to the finish

Jade was banished first, leaving the room in tears after weeks of suspicion. Faraaz followed, only fully grasping the truth in his post-banishment interview. With the faithful dwindling, Rachel and Stephen turned on Jack, sealing the outcome.

With that, the traitors claimed victory.

Who won The Traitors 2026?

Rachel and Stephen emerged as the winners, successfully deceiving the remaining players and splitting the £95,750 prize between them. Notably, the other finalists did not join them for the closing moments — a quiet but telling reflection of how deep the sense of betrayal ran.

An exhausting finale that still works

For all its flaws, the final act delivered genuine tension. None of the finalists felt especially deserving — they were either too passive or too duplicitous — but the closing minutes were uncomfortably gripping. Watching Stephen wrestle with whether he could trust Rachel proved as nerve-jangling as anything the series has produced.

The season also leaves lingering curiosity about several earlier exits. James’ chaotic energy felt misplaced here but memorable nonetheless, while Jade may yet prove more engaging away from the constant cloud of suspicion. As for Stephen, his anxious expressions alone may have earned him a future as a walking reaction meme.

Final verdict

This was an uneven series, weighed down by structural fatigue and cautious casting, but narrowly redeemed by a finale that refused to let go. Brutal, stressful and morally hollow, The Traitors ends with a bleak but fitting message for 2026: ruthlessness still wins.