Celebrity Traitors finale draws 11 million viewers after dramatic ending on BBC One

The BBC hit ended with emotional confessions, record viewership, and a moment fans will not forget soon.

Celebrity Traitors finale

Shock twist leaves viewers speechless in Celebrity Traitors finale on BBC One

Instagram/ukthetraitors
Highlights:

  • Alan Carr named winner of the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors
  • Finale watched by 11.1 million people, biggest of the year
  • Prize money of £87,500 goes to Neuroblastoma UK
  • Episode briefly leaked in Canada before it aired in the UK
  • Carr breaks down after revealing he was a traitor all along

Alan Carr has done it. The comedian won Celebrity Traitors in a finale that stopped half the country. More than 11 million tuned in on BBC One to see him confess he’d been the traitor from day one.

The moment came after weeks of plotting and tears. When Carr said, “I’m so sorry, I’ve been tearing myself apart,” the room went quiet. Then Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga hugged him. It was done. The £87,500 prize goes to Neuroblastoma UK, the children’s cancer charity Carr chose before filming.

Celebrity Traitors finale Shock twist leaves viewers speechless in Celebrity Traitors finale on BBC One Instagram/ukthetraitors


How he pulled it off

Carr wasn’t meant to win. Everyone thought he’d crack a joke too soon. But he played it straight. While others argued and pointed fingers, he kept laughing along and that made him invisible.

In the last round, the three finalists voted to end the game. They believed he was one of them. A few seconds later, he told the truth. Mohammed shook his head and said, “You played a blinder.” Carr later said he couldn’t believe it either. “I didn’t think I’d last a day,” he told producers after filming.


Huge night for BBC

The finale broke records. The BBC said 11.1 million people watched live, the biggest single-night TV audience of the year. That means two-thirds of everyone watching TV at 9 p.m. were on The Traitors. The final had leaked early in Canada before being pulled, but it didn’t matter. UK viewers showed up in huge numbers anyway.


Carr’s reaction after the win

He was in tears. Then he laughed. “What a rollercoaster,” he said. “I’m awful at lying. I can’t believe I did it.” Later he joked that his agent had booked him jobs halfway through filming, thinking he’d be voted out early. “Shows what he knows,” Carr said.


By the end, the studio was still buzzing. No big speeches. Just a comic who fooled everyone, gave away the money, and walked out smiling.

alan carrbbcreality tvfinalecelebrity traitors

