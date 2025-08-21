Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

BBC vows 'Doctor Who' will stay on air despite Disney uncertainty

Showrunner Russell T Davies previously admitted that the future beyond the spin-off was uncertain

Doctor Who BBC future

Ratings for Season 15 dropped to an average of 3.2M viewers

YouTube/ Disney Plus
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • BBC confirms its commitment to Doctor Who regardless of Disney’s future involvement.
  • Kate Phillips, the BBC’s new chief content officer, reassured fans at the Edinburgh TV Festival.
  • Ratings for Season 15 dropped to an average of 3.2M viewers, down from last year’s figures.
  • Ncuti Gatwa has exited the role, regenerating into Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler.
  • Spin-off The War Between The Land And The Sea is next in production.

BBC reassures fans over Doctor Who’s future

The BBC has confirmed that Doctor Who will remain on the broadcaster “with or without Disney”, following speculation about the sci-fi series’ future.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s chief content officer, told delegates at the Edinburgh TV Festival:

“Rest assured, Doctor Who is going nowhere. Disney has been a great partnership — and it continues with The War Between The Land And The Sea next year — but going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC … The Tardis is going nowhere.”

Lindsay Salt, the BBC’s director of scripted, echoed the commitment, adding that the show still performs well with younger audiences.

Ratings concern for Season 15

Despite the BBC’s reassurance, official viewing figures paint a challenging picture. According to BARB seven-day consolidated ratings analysed by Deadline, Season 15 averaged 3.2M viewers across eight episodes — around 500,000 fewer than last year.

Comparisons with Jodie Whittaker’s final series highlight the decline: her 2021 run averaged 4.9M viewers, 1.7M higher than Gatwa’s most recent outing.

While broadcasters prefer 28-day data for a fuller picture, seven-day figures usually reflect the overall trend, suggesting viewership has weakened significantly.

What’s next for the Whoniverse

Season 15 concluded on a cliffhanger as Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor regenerated into Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler.

Produced by Bad Wolf, spin-off series The War Between The Land And The Sea is the next project in the Whoniverse and will continue under the BBC–Disney partnership for now.

Showrunner Russell T Davies previously admitted that the future beyond the spin-off was uncertain, but the BBC has now made clear the franchise is not going anywhere.

bbcdisneyedinburgh tv festivaldoctor who

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Olivia Dunne

The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model

Getty Images

Olivia Dunne shares behind-the-scenes reality of viral bathtub shoot

Highlights:

  • Olivia Dunne starred in a viral bubble bath shoot for a new Fanatics series.
  • The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model revealed the not-so-glamorous side of filming.
  • Her TikTok showing behind-the-scenes chaos has gained over 700,000 views.
  • Fans and family flooded the comments with jokes and questions.

Fanatics partnership and viral moment

Retired gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star Olivia Dunne has gone viral again, this time thanks to an unusual shoot for Fanatics.

The brand announced its new digital series, Explained by Livvy Dunne, where the influencer takes on complex topics in a playful style. The launch video showed Dunne in a bubble bath—similar in style to Margot Robbie’s cameo in The Big Short—but with a twist: the tub was set up in the middle of a football field.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sanjay Leela Bhansali films

Alia Bhatt’s powerful performance as Gangubai made this film one of Bhansali’s finest works

AMG

5 Sanjay Leela Bhansali masterpieces that won National Awards and global fame

Highlights:

  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among India’s most celebrated filmmakers, blending grandeur with global appeal.
  • His works have travelled from Cannes to Berlin, while also earning India’s highest film honours.
  • Here are five Bhansali masterpieces that won National Awards and showcased Indian cinema on the world stage.

1. Devdas (2002)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali films Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit

One of Bhansali’s most iconic films, Devdas redefined cinematic opulence with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in unforgettable roles. Its grand sets and emotional depth won over audiences worldwide. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to bag the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dakota Johnson in a striking silver Gucci gown

She arrived in a striking silver Gucci gown

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson shines in metallic Gucci gown at 'Splitsville' premiere

Highlights:

  • Dakota Johnson wore two Gucci looks at the Los Angeles premiere of Splitsville.
  • Her silver corset gown highlighted this year’s metallic fashion trend.
  • She later changed into an emerald Gucci minidress for the after-party.
  • Johnson described the film as a “soulful, unique comedy” exploring love and relationships.

Red carpet look

Dakota Johnson turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Splitsville, arriving in a striking silver Gucci gown with a leather finish and a draped corset that cinched at the waist. The outfit echoed the metallic trend that has dominated fashion this year.

The actress later switched outfits for the after-party, opting for a long-sleeved emerald Gucci minidress.

Keep ReadingShow less
Samantha Ruth Prabhu new chapter

The actress revealed that she no longer juggles multiple projects at once

Getty Images

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says “nothing is for the heck of it” as she enters a new chapter

Highlights:

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she is entering a “new chapter” in her 15-year career.
  • The actress has slowed down her workload to focus on projects that truly inspire her.
  • She is prioritising both fitness and films, balancing work with physical and mental health.
  • Samantha will next be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, directed by Raj and DK.

A new chapter in her career

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed she is stepping into a refreshing new phase of her career, where intention and passion guide her choices. After more than 15 years in the film industry, the actress said she is deliberately slowing her pace, focusing only on projects that connect deeply with her.

Choosing projects with passion

In an interview with Grazia India, Samantha explained: “I’ve reached a point where I do things I’m extremely passionate about, and that includes both fitness and films.” She admitted that in the past, not every project was one she fully connected with, but now — whether acting, producing, or investing in businesses — she commits wholeheartedly.

Keep ReadingShow less
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren says she would instantly return for a sequel

Getty Images

Helen Mirren wants more 'Thursday Murder Club' films with Pierce Brosnan

Highlights:

  • Helen Mirren says she would instantly return for a sequel to The Thursday Murder Club.
  • The film stars Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley as amateur detectives.
  • Richard Osman’s bestselling series already has three sequels in print, with another due this year.
  • Mirren praised her chemistry with Brosnan and her long friendships with Kingsley and Imrie.

Mirren open to sequels

Helen Mirren has revealed she would jump at the chance to reprise her role in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club.

The Oscar-winning actress stars alongside Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley in the crime comedy based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel. The story follows four pensioners in a retirement village who band together to solve the murder of a local property developer.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us