'Doctor Who' season finale to screen in UK cinemas as iPlayer early release scrapped

Fans may miss the usual early iPlayer drop, with the epic two-part finale set for a cinematic experience across the UK and Ireland.

The Doctor and companions gear up for the two-part season finale of Doctor Who, screening in cinemas on 31 May

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 29, 2025
Fans of Doctor Who are in for a big-screen treat as the show’s upcoming two-part finale Wish World and The Reality War will be shown in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Saturday, 31 May. But unlike the rest of the season, the finale may skip its usual early morning iPlayer drop, with the BBC hinting at a simultaneous release across BBC One, iPlayer, and Disney+.

The finale will bring to a close Ncuti Gatwa’s second season as the Fifteenth Doctor, joined by companions Ruby Sunday played by Millie Gibson and Belinda Chandra played by Varada Sethu. This season has revolved around the trio’s mission to get Belinda back to Earth, a task made impossible by a mysterious force. Now, with the universe at stake and reality itself in danger, The Reality War promises high stakes and big reveals, including, possibly, the true nature of the enigmatic Mrs Flood.


Natasha Spence from BBC Studios said the finale is designed to be a communal celebration. “We’re excited to bring fans together in cinemas again to share this journey with the Doctor and Belinda,” she noted. CinemaLive, who’s handling distribution, echoed this, pointing to the success of last year’s theatrical release.

While official confirmation is still pending, reports suggest that the BBC will not follow the usual 8am iPlayer release format for this finale. Instead, the episode is likely to be held back and released across platforms all at once, focusing on cinematic scale.

Alongside the finale, the season has seen a fresh writing team including Juno Dawson and Pete McTighe, and a wide cast of guest stars like Rylan (as himself) and Alan Cumming, who voices the villainous Mr Ring-a-Ding.

Also returning is Doctor Who Unleashed, the behind-the-scenes companion series, airing right after each episode on BBC Three. And for long-time fans, classic Doctor Who episodes are being aired on UKTV’s U&Eden, kicking off with the 1970 story Spearhead From Space on 5 May.

Tickets for the cinema screening of the finale go on sale 1 May. Until then, new episodes of Doctor Who continue every Saturday.

