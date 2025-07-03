Skip to content
 
The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 to return on 15 July, BBC announces

The popular BBC One competition will be back on screens

The Great British Sewing Bee

Patrick Grant, Esme Young and Kiell Smith-Bynoe return as judges and host

BBC
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 03, 2025
Key points

  • The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 begins Tuesday, 15 July at 9 pm on BBC One.
  • The 11th series will see a new group of amateur sewers compete for the title.
  • Patrick Grant, Esme Young and Kiell Smith-Bynoe return as judges and host.
  • The show continues its popularity with weekly sewing challenges and heartfelt moments.

Great British Sewing Bee 2025 set to return on 15 July

The return date for The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 has been officially confirmed. The popular BBC One competition will be back on screens on Tuesday 15 July at 9 pm, bringing with it a fresh group of amateur sewers hoping to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Now in its 11th series, the show has grown into a mid-year television highlight, offering a combination of creativity, technical skill, and emotional storytelling. Hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, the series follows contestants through a series of themed sewing challenges as they compete for the title of Britain’s best home sewer.

New faces and returning favourites

While the full line-up of contestants for The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 is yet to be revealed, anticipation is already building. The show is known for its warm tone and close-knit community feel, with viewers often quickly forming favourites among the competitors.

Each episode will once again feature three key rounds: the Pattern Challenge, the Transformation Challenge, and the Made-to-Measure final test. Contestants will need to show flair, precision, and creativity under pressure.

Previous highlights and special episodes

The most recent episode aired was a Christmas special in 2024, featuring celebrity contestants including Ian “H” Watkins from Steps, Kellie Bright from EastEnders, comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri, and reality star Charlotte Crosby. The festive-themed episode saw challenges such as making an advent calendar and reworking a children’s onesie, with Kellie Bright emerging as the winner.

Although The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 is starting slightly later than previous years, the BBC has confirmed its regular slot, and the series is expected to run weekly through the summer.

What’s next

Details on the specific themes and tasks for this year’s episodes have not yet been released. Fans of the show can look forward to another season of innovative designs, memorable reactions from the judges, and emotional farewells as contestants are gradually eliminated.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 continues to be a cornerstone of BBC One’s creative competition programming, building on over a decade of sewing success.

