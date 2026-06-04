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Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s family grows to 4 after relationship reunion

Their daughter Bambi was born in January 2023

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s family grows to 4 after relationship reunion

The post attracted more than 1.5 million likes within two hours

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • The couple have announced the birth of their second child
  • They shared the news with a black-and-white family photograph
  • Their daughter Bambi was born in January 2023
  • The arrival comes after the pair reunited following a widely reported split

A new beginning for the reunited couple

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their second child, marking a new chapter for one of Britain's most talked-about celebrity couples.

The pair announced the arrival on Instagram on Wednesday (3), sharing a black-and-white family photograph featuring themselves, daughter Bambi and their newborn. Accompanying the image was the caption: “...and then there were 4.”

The post attracted more than 1.5 million likes within two hours, with fans and celebrity friends rushing to congratulate the growing family.

From reality TV romance to family of four

Hague and Fury first met during the fifth series of Love Island in 2019, where they finished as runners-up and quickly became one of the show's most successful couples.

Their relationship has unfolded in the public eye ever since. After welcoming daughter Bambi in January 2023, the pair became engaged before announcing their separation in August 2024.

The split surprised many followers, but the couple later reconciled and confirmed they were back together in May last year. The arrival of their second child now represents another major milestone in their journey together.

Fans celebrate latest milestone

Messages of support poured in following the announcement, including from television personality and former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins, who wrote: “Congratulations again. So happy for you all.”

Since her reality television breakthrough, Hague has built a hugely successful career as an influencer and entrepreneur, amassing more than 8.6 million Instagram followers and launching her fashion brand, Maebe, in 2024.

For many fans, the birth announcement is more than a family update — it marks the latest chapter in a relationship that has weathered both public scrutiny and personal challenges before growing into a family of four.

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