The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 begins with 12 new contestants and fresh challenges

12 contestants will compete across 10 themed sewing challenges

Great British Sewing Bee

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for 2025, welcoming 12 new home sewers to the sewing room

BBC
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jul 16, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • The Great British Sewing Bee returns for a new series on BBC One
  • Hosted by Sara Pascoe with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young
  • 12 contestants will compete across 10 themed sewing challenges
  • Each episode features a Pattern, Transformation, and Made to Measure challenge
  • Opening week focuses on shaping garments including pleats and circle skirts

Sewing Bee returns with a fresh cast of home sewing talent

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for 2025, welcoming 12 new home sewers to the sewing room. Host Sara Pascoe returns to guide the competition, alongside judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, who will evaluate each contestant’s technical ability and creative flair.

Spanning 10 weeks, the series will feature themed challenges ranging from artistic and historical references to cultural inspirations like the 1920s and Korean fashion. Contestants will face the usual trio of tasks each week: a Pattern Challenge, a creative Transformation Challenge, and a Made to Measure Challenge where garments are tailored to real models.

This week’s theme centres on “creating shape”. Contestants must sew a tie-front blouse, transform a circle skirt into a new outfit, and design a pleated dress that fits perfectly. One sewer will be awarded Garment of the Week, while another will be eliminated.

The 2025 Sewing Bee line-up

Caz
 Age 59 | Staffordshire | Retired
 After retiring from the family printing business, Caz has devoted more time to sewing, which she began at age 11. She enjoys technical sewing, including French seams and topstitching.

Kit
 Age 24 | Manchester | Digital marketer
 Kit taught themselves to sew at school and returned to the hobby at university. They create one garment per week and are drawn to turning unusual fabrics into stylish pieces.

Gaynor
 Age 72 | Port Talbot, Wales | Retired office manager
 Gaynor has sewn since the 1950s and now teaches her granddaughter. Her style is described as smart and traditional.

Jess
 Age 33 | London | Head of communications
 Jess began sewing as a child to connect with her mother and grandmother. She resumed the hobby during lockdown and continues to create her own clothing.

Órla
 Age 19 | Inverness | Café worker and student
 The youngest contestant, Órla started sewing four years ago and enjoys experimenting with both androgynous and feminine looks. She dreams of building a self-made wardrobe.

Peter
 Age 45 | Devon | Senior pre-construction manager
 Peter took up sewing after watching the show with his daughters. He focuses on practical garments and enjoys upcycling, such as turning old jackets into bags.

Glendora
 Age 59 | Luton | Bus driver
 Glendora began sewing at eight and has since made over 30 quilts. She values durability and quality in her creations.

Yasmin
 Age 30 | Gateshead | Research and development scientist
 Yasmin learned to sew from her father, who inspired her to apply to the show. She honours his memory through her sewing, including a pink zebra dress they made together.

Novello
 Age 66 | London | Business owner and magistrate
 Inspired by Blue Peter, Novello began sewing at five and received her first machine at age seven. She enjoys creating unique and personalised garments.

Dan
 Age 37 | Durham | Performer
 Dan started hand-stitching garments at 10 and now uses his sewing skills to make costumes for stage performances.

Saffie
 Age 32 | London | Lecturer in Product and Industrial Design
 Taught to knit by her great-aunt at age eight, Saffie now creates a functional and stylish wardrobe using patterns from independent designers.

Stuart
 Age 53 | Herefordshire | Premises manager
 Stuart began sewing in 2020 intending to make hats but quickly expanded his repertoire. He combines practicality with creativity in his work.

How to watch

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 airs weekly on BBC One, beginning Tuesday 15 July at 9pm.

Tune in to see which of these talented sewers will impress the judges and make it to the final.

More For You

Charithra Chandran Wimbledon

Chandran wore lambskin shorts and a green cashmere sweater for her Wimbledon appearance

Instagram/charithra17/Twitter/charithra files

Charithra Chandran brings ‘Bridgerton’ elegance to Wimbledon in timeless Ralph Lauren look

Highlights:

  • Charithra Chandran attended Wimbledon as a Ralph Lauren ambassador, turning heads in a vintage-inspired ensemble.
  • Her look echoed Bridgerton character Edwina Sharma, with soft curls and a classic summer palette.
  • Fans online praised her poise and outfit, with many saying she outshone stars like Andrew Garfield.
  • The actress wore a green cashmere sweater, tailored lambskin shorts and white Nappa pumps.

Charithra Chandran’s Wimbledon appearance might have been behind Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro, but her crisp summer ensemble made sure all eyes found her. Dressed head-to-toe in Ralph Lauren, the British-Indian actress brought understated elegance and old-school charm to Centre Court, and social media took notice.

 Charithra Chandran Wimbledon Charithra Chandran styled her hair in soft curls for the Ralph Lauren outfitInstagram/charithra17/

Keep ReadingShow less
Hermes Birkin handbag

The handbag is now the most valuable ever sold at auction

Reuters

Hermes Birkin handbag fetches record £7.4m at Paris auction

Highlights:

  • The original Hermes Birkin bag sold for £7.4m at Sotheby’s Paris.
  • It belonged to British actress and singer Jane Birkin.
  • The handbag is now the most valuable ever sold at auction.
  • It ranks as the second most expensive fashion item sold globally.

A record-breaking sale

The original Hermes Birkin handbag, once owned by British actress and singer Jane Birkin, has been sold for £7.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Paris, setting a new world record for the most valuable handbag ever sold at auction.

The sale, held on Thursday, saw the iconic fashion item exceed all expectations, with Sotheby’s calling it “a startling demonstration of the power of a legend.” The bag is now also the second most expensive fashion item ever sold at auction, following the £24 million paid for Judy Garland’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Schiaparelli exhibition UK

Italian-born French fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli

Getty Images

V&A announces UK’s first Schiaparelli exhibition as Natasha Poonawalla’s Met Gala looks make a comeback

“In difficult times fashion is always outrageous.” – Elsa Schiaparelli.

The Victoria & Albert Museum has announced its first ever UK exhibition dedicated to Elsa Schiaparelli, the visionary designer who blurred the boundaries between fashion, art and performance. Titled Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art, it runs from 21 March to 1 November 2026 in the Sainsbury Gallery and will draw on the V&A’s status as home to Britain’s National Collection of Dress and its foremost collection of Schiaparelli garments.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martin Lewis warns shoppers

Lewis clarifies legal rights for online and in-store purchases

iStock

Martin Lewis warns shoppers about misleading return policies at 30 UK retailers

Highlights

  • Martin Lewis flags incorrect return rights information on 30 retail websites
  • Retailers include New Look, The Range, and Selfridges
  • Lewis clarifies legal rights for online and in-store purchases
  • Trading Standards to be alerted following MoneySavingExpert.com investigation

Martin Lewis highlights return rights confusion

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has issued a warning to UK consumers after uncovering misleading returns information on the websites of 30 major retailers, including New Look, The Range, and Selfridges.

Speaking on ITV1's Good Morning Britain, Lewis explained that several retailers are presenting incorrect information about return rights for online shoppers — in some cases, underplaying the legal protections customers are entitled to.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shefali Jariwala

Glutathione and anti ageing drugs under spotlight after Shefali Jariwala death

Instagram/shefalijariwala

Did anti-ageing pills, beauty supplements and glutathione trigger Shefali Jariwala’s death?

Quick highlights:

  • Shefali Jariwala died at 42 in Mumbai after reportedly collapsing post-fast; cause of death suspected to be cardiac arrest or blood pressure drop.
  • Police found anti-ageing pills, vitamin supplements, and glutathione injections at her residence.
  • Doctors stress the risks of unsupervised use of hormone-based and anti-ageing treatments.
  • Final post-mortem report expected in two days; no foul play suspected, case treated as accidental death.

The untimely death of actor-model Shefali Jariwala has sparked renewed concern over the unregulated use of anti-ageing treatments and self-medication. The 42-year-old, best known for her appearance in Kaanta Laga, was declared dead on arrival at a Mumbai hospital on Friday night. Initial investigations suggest she may have suffered a cardiac arrest following a steep drop in blood pressure, possibly linked to taking supplements on an empty stomach.

Keep ReadingShow less
