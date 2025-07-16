The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 begins with 12 new contestants and fresh challenges

Highlights

The Great British Sewing Bee returns for a new series on BBC One

Hosted by Sara Pascoe with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young

12 contestants will compete across 10 themed sewing challenges

Each episode features a Pattern, Transformation, and Made to Measure challenge

Opening week focuses on shaping garments including pleats and circle skirts

Sewing Bee returns with a fresh cast of home sewing talent

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for 2025, welcoming 12 new home sewers to the sewing room. Host Sara Pascoe returns to guide the competition, alongside judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, who will evaluate each contestant’s technical ability and creative flair.

Spanning 10 weeks, the series will feature themed challenges ranging from artistic and historical references to cultural inspirations like the 1920s and Korean fashion. Contestants will face the usual trio of tasks each week: a Pattern Challenge, a creative Transformation Challenge, and a Made to Measure Challenge where garments are tailored to real models.

This week’s theme centres on “creating shape”. Contestants must sew a tie-front blouse, transform a circle skirt into a new outfit, and design a pleated dress that fits perfectly. One sewer will be awarded Garment of the Week, while another will be eliminated.

The 2025 Sewing Bee line-up

Caz

Age 59 | Staffordshire | Retired

After retiring from the family printing business, Caz has devoted more time to sewing, which she began at age 11. She enjoys technical sewing, including French seams and topstitching.

Kit

Age 24 | Manchester | Digital marketer

Kit taught themselves to sew at school and returned to the hobby at university. They create one garment per week and are drawn to turning unusual fabrics into stylish pieces.

Gaynor

Age 72 | Port Talbot, Wales | Retired office manager

Gaynor has sewn since the 1950s and now teaches her granddaughter. Her style is described as smart and traditional.

Jess

Age 33 | London | Head of communications

Jess began sewing as a child to connect with her mother and grandmother. She resumed the hobby during lockdown and continues to create her own clothing.

Órla

Age 19 | Inverness | Café worker and student

The youngest contestant, Órla started sewing four years ago and enjoys experimenting with both androgynous and feminine looks. She dreams of building a self-made wardrobe.

Peter

Age 45 | Devon | Senior pre-construction manager

Peter took up sewing after watching the show with his daughters. He focuses on practical garments and enjoys upcycling, such as turning old jackets into bags.

Glendora

Age 59 | Luton | Bus driver

Glendora began sewing at eight and has since made over 30 quilts. She values durability and quality in her creations.

Yasmin

Age 30 | Gateshead | Research and development scientist

Yasmin learned to sew from her father, who inspired her to apply to the show. She honours his memory through her sewing, including a pink zebra dress they made together.

Novello

Age 66 | London | Business owner and magistrate

Inspired by Blue Peter, Novello began sewing at five and received her first machine at age seven. She enjoys creating unique and personalised garments.

Dan

Age 37 | Durham | Performer

Dan started hand-stitching garments at 10 and now uses his sewing skills to make costumes for stage performances.

Saffie

Age 32 | London | Lecturer in Product and Industrial Design

Taught to knit by her great-aunt at age eight, Saffie now creates a functional and stylish wardrobe using patterns from independent designers.

Stuart

Age 53 | Herefordshire | Premises manager

Stuart began sewing in 2020 intending to make hats but quickly expanded his repertoire. He combines practicality with creativity in his work.

How to watch

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 airs weekly on BBC One, beginning Tuesday 15 July at 9pm.

Tune in to see which of these talented sewers will impress the judges and make it to the final.