Charli XCX accused of plagiarism by Sky Ferreira over 'Wuthering Heights' soundtrack

Highlights

Charli XCX performed at least 12 tracks for the Wuthering Heights soundtrack

Sky Ferreira alleges parts of two songs came from her unreleased demos

Ferreira shared her frustration publicly on X following a fan interaction

Charli XCX’s team insists all credits were agreed and approved before release

Ferreira’s claims emerge on social media

A dispute has surfaced around the soundtrack of Wuthering Heights, with Sky Ferreira alleging that elements of the project draw from her earlier, unreleased material.

The issue came to light after a fan reposted a clip from Ferreira’s 2012 track Everything Is Embarrassing on X, prompting a response from the singer. She remarked that some artists revisit and record older material, before going on to suggest that her own demos may have been used.

Ferreira later said she had initially chosen not to speak out, adding that the situation had brought back difficult experiences she had worked to move past over the past decade.

Existing credits complicate the picture

Ferreira is already credited on the soundtrack, including as a featured artist, co-writer and vocal producer on the track Eyes of the World. Her involvement raises questions about how contributions from earlier sessions were incorporated into the final album.

She claimed that at least two of the 12 songs recorded for the film drew from her unreleased demo catalogue.

Response from Charli XCX’s team

In response, Charli XCX’s management issued a statement maintaining that the singer credits collaborators “fairly and appropriately” and places high value on creative partnerships.

The statement noted that, ahead of the album’s release, a standard review process was carried out on a small number of tracks, including material originating from earlier recording sessions. It added that songwriting credits and splits were collectively agreed in writing, based on documented timelines and contributions.

According to the team, all credits were finalised and formally approved by the relevant parties prior to the soundtrack’s release.

A wider conversation on authorship

The episode has drawn attention to the complexities of modern pop production, where songs often evolve across multiple sessions and contributors. With Ferreira publicly voicing her concerns, the situation has sparked debate around ownership, credit and the use of archival material in collaborative projects.