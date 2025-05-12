Skip to content
Doctor Who season 2 finale to premiere at the same time on BBC, iPlayer and Disney+

The simultaneous broadcast and cinema release mark a significant step

Doctor Who season 2

Episode will air in a primetime evening slot on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK

Disney+
Gayathri Kallukaran
May 12, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The finale of Doctor Who season two, titled The Reality War, is set for a global simultaneous premiere on Saturday, 31 May. The special-length episode will air in a primetime evening slot on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Disney+ in international territories where the platform is available.

UK fans will also have the opportunity to watch the finale in over 450 cinemas across the country, including in Ireland, marking a major event for the long-running sci-fi series.

The episode follows the Doctor as he continues his mission to return Belinda home, only to face one of the most significant and daunting challenges yet. Details of the exact transmission time on BBC One are yet to be confirmed.

Showrunner Russell T Davies teased a dramatic conclusion to the series, saying: “The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme, and the Underverse is rising. Now we can all experience this devastating climax together, at the same time, with a unique worldwide premiere. I can promise shocks, scares, and revelations off the scale.”

Produced by Bad Wolf in partnership with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television, the latest season of Doctor Who has introduced new characters and explored expanded storylines, with Ncuti Gatwa starring as the Fifteenth Doctor.

The simultaneous broadcast and cinema release mark a significant step in making the series more accessible globally and increasing its fan engagement. Viewers in the UK can watch the finale live or on-demand via BBC iPlayer, while international audiences will have access through Disney+.

Further broadcast details and ticketing information for the cinema release are expected to follow closer to the date.

