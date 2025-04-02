Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Harry Styles to lead ‘Doctor Who’ reboot? BBC’s surprise move has fans talking

Production is set to begin in late 2025, with a new cast and fresh storyline expected.

Harry Styles & Doctor Who


Harry Styles, rumoured to take on the lead role in the Doctor Who reboot, continues to make waves in both music and acting

Getty Images/Instagram/DoctorWho
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Rumours are swirling that Harry Styles may step into the TARDIS as the lead in an upcoming reboot of the iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and the BBC, the show is expected to launch a fresh take on the franchise, tentatively titled Dr Who.

The reboot will reportedly introduce a brand-new storyline, a different set of companions, and a reimagined vision for the series. If confirmed, Styles would portray the "first" Doctor in this new continuity, marking a significant departure from the long-running series’ established timeline. While the BBC has yet to officially comment on the casting, fans are already speculating about what the pop star-turned-actor could bring to the role.

Harry StylesHarry Styles captivates the crowd with his electrifying performanceGetty Images


Styles, known for his Grammy-winning music career and roles in films like Dunkirk and Don’t Worry Darling, is no stranger to taking on creative challenges. Addressing the speculation, he expressed excitement about the possibility of joining the franchise. “I’ve always been drawn to stories about time, identity, and adventure. Taking on Dr Who would be an incredible experience, and I can’t wait to travel through time in something other than a tour bus,” he said.

Current Doctor Who lead Ncuti Gatwa, set to wrap up his tenure later this spring, responded to the news with enthusiasm. “Harry’s got the look already, he dresses like he’s from another dimension! If he’s stepping into the Doctor’s shoes, I think fans are in for something really special,” he remarked.


BBC Director-General Tim Davie hinted at big changes for the series. “We’re turning the page on a new chapter of one of our most beloved shows. Dr Who will bring fresh stories while keeping the heart of what makes the series great,” he said. Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, praised Styles’ potential involvement, noting that his global appeal and creative vision align with the show’s ambitious direction.

Production for the reboot is expected to begin in late 2025, with additional casting announcements anticipated in the coming months. While Styles’ involvement remains unconfirmed, his fans and Doctor Who enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see if the rumours turn out to be true.



Harry StylesHarry Styles’ signature fashion sense has fans wondering how he’d bring his unique style to the TARDISGetty Images


In the meantime, Styles is reportedly working on his fourth studio album, making this an exciting period for the multi-talented performer. Whether or not he takes on the role of the Doctor, his next move is sure to make headlines.

amazon mgm studiosbbcbrandnew storylinefansharry stylesncuti gatwapop starrebootscifi seriestardisdr who amazon deal

Related News

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Welcome Their Second Child
Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes second child with Cooke Maroney

Tory MP Bob Blackman seeks Britain’s formal apology for Jallianwala massacre
UK

Tory MP Bob Blackman seeks Britain’s formal apology for Jallianwala massacre

Adolescence
Entertainment

‘Adolescence’ surpasses ‘Stranger Things 3’ on Netflix in 17 days with 96.7 million views

Top celebrities who ditched their Teslas – Jason Bateman leads the way
Trending

Top celebrities who ditched their Teslas – Jason Bateman leads the way

More For You

David Fincher Directs ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Sequel

This sequel is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated film projects in recent years

Getty

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel on Netflix: David Fincher helms film written by Quentin Tarantino starring Brad Pitt

David Fincher is set to direct a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Quentin Tarantino penning the script for the follow-up to his Academy Award-winning film. The project, confirmed by Variety, does not yet have an official title but is being developed at Netflix, where Fincher holds a first-look deal. Brad Pitt will reprise his role as Cliff Booth, the stuntman with a dark past.

The film marks a particularly unique collaboration, not only due to one renowned filmmaker directing a sequel to another’s work but also because of its transition from theatrical release to a streaming platform. The original Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released in 2019 by Sony Pictures, but Tarantino had negotiated a deal that would grant him ownership of the film’s underlying rights after a set period. The fact that this sequel is being developed under Fincher’s Netflix agreement suggests that Tarantino may already hold the sequel rights privately.

Keep ReadingShow less
Laapata Ladies

Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed film is now under fire after a viral video compared its plot to Burqa City

Instagram

'Laapata Ladies' makers accused of plagiarism as similarity with Arab film 'Burqa City' surface

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which received critical acclaim and was selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, is now facing accusations of plagiarism. A viral video circulating on social media has drawn comparisons between Rao’s film and Burqa City, a 2019 Arabic short film by French filmmaker Fabrice Bracq.

What’s the controversy?

Keep ReadingShow less
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor urges Bollywood to move beyond its obsession with superstars and focus on strong storytelling

Instagram/harshvarrdhankapoor

"Bollywood is stuck in the 1980s": Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor slams industry’s obsession with stars & big-budget flops

Bollywood has been grappling with an identity crisis, with many questioning whether the industry's golden era is over. A recent social media debate reignited the discussion, claiming that the industry is in decline due to the absence or sporadic appearances of major stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, actor and son of Anil Kapoor, responded with a sharp critique of Bollywood’s over-reliance on big-budget, star-driven films, arguing that it is time for a shift toward strong storytelling.

A user on X posted, "Bollywood is finished. Salman doesn’t want to act, Aamir has no films, Akshay has a dozen films but none that matter, SRK does a film every two years, and Ajay is playing it safe. Ranbir Kapoor seems like the only one carrying the industry forward."

Keep ReadingShow less
Val Kilmer

Hollywood mourns the loss of legendary actor Val Kilmer

Getty Images

Val Kilmer, Hollywood icon and 'Top Gun' star, dies at 65 after years of health struggles

Val Kilmer, the celebrated actor known for his roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors, has passed away at the age of 65. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed that he died of pneumonia on April 1 in Los Angeles. Though he had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, he had since recovered, though the illness had a significant impact on his voice and career.

Kilmer was a versatile performer who made his mark in Hollywood with a mix of blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed roles. Born in Los Angeles in 1959, Kilmer’s passion for acting led him to the prestigious Juilliard School, where he became one of its youngest-ever students. His career began with comedic roles in Top Secret! (1984) and Real Genius (1985), but he soon transitioned to more intense characters, firming his reputation as a serious actor. His performances in Tombstone (1993) as Doc Holliday and Heat (1995) alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro further showcased his talent and range.

Keep ReadingShow less
Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ Poster Unveiled

Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and the ensemble cast shine in the poster of Jewel Thief: The Heist

Instagram/netflix_in

Saif Ali Khan’s latest Netflix film ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ drops an intriguing new poster

Netflix released a new poster for Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, and it’s already got fans talking. The image shows Saif Ali Khan with a sharp, focused gaze, his eye cleverly framed by the silhouette of a diamond, hinting at the high-stakes heist at the heart of the film.

Slated for release on April 25, the movie follows a skilled thief hired by a crime boss to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. But as expected, things don’t go as planned. The teaser, dropped earlier this year, showed us a tense partnership between Saif and Jaideep Ahlawat, with twists, betrayals, and plenty of action in store.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc