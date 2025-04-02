Harry Styles to lead ‘Doctor Who’ reboot? BBC’s surprise move has fans talking

Rumours are swirling that Harry Styles may step into the TARDIS as the lead in an upcoming reboot of the iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and the BBC, the show is expected to launch a fresh take on the franchise, tentatively titled Dr Who.

The reboot will reportedly introduce a brand-new storyline, a different set of companions, and a reimagined vision for the series. If confirmed, Styles would portray the "first" Doctor in this new continuity, marking a significant departure from the long-running series’ established timeline. While the BBC has yet to officially comment on the casting, fans are already speculating about what the pop star-turned-actor could bring to the role.

Harry Styles captivates the crowd with his electrifying performance





Styles, known for his Grammy-winning music career and roles in films like Dunkirk and Don’t Worry Darling, is no stranger to taking on creative challenges. Addressing the speculation, he expressed excitement about the possibility of joining the franchise. “I’ve always been drawn to stories about time, identity, and adventure. Taking on Dr Who would be an incredible experience, and I can’t wait to travel through time in something other than a tour bus,” he said.

Current Doctor Who lead Ncuti Gatwa, set to wrap up his tenure later this spring, responded to the news with enthusiasm. "Harry's got the look already, he dresses like he's from another dimension! If he's stepping into the Doctor's shoes, I think fans are in for something really special," he remarked.





BBC Director-General Tim Davie hinted at big changes for the series. “We’re turning the page on a new chapter of one of our most beloved shows. Dr Who will bring fresh stories while keeping the heart of what makes the series great,” he said. Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, praised Styles’ potential involvement, noting that his global appeal and creative vision align with the show’s ambitious direction.

Production for the reboot is expected to begin in late 2025, with additional casting announcements anticipated in the coming months. While Styles' involvement remains unconfirmed, his fans and Doctor Who enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see if the rumours turn out to be true.









Harry Styles' signature fashion sense has fans wondering how he'd bring his unique style to the TARDIS





In the meantime, Styles is reportedly working on his fourth studio album, making this an exciting period for the multi-talented performer. Whether or not he takes on the role of the Doctor, his next move is sure to make headlines.