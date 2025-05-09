Harry Styles at Pope Leo XIV's papal conclave surprises fans

Harry Styles, the Grammy-winning musician, was spotted at the Vatican during the election of Pope Leo XIV, making an unexpected appearance at one of the most significant events in the Catholic Church.
Styles, 31, was in the crowd in Saint Peter's Square on Thursday, 8 May 2025, as the papal conclave elected Pope Leo XIV as the successor to the late Pope Francis, who passed away in April at the age of 88. The sight of the British singer among the spectators quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their surprise and amusement at his presence.
The former One Direction member was dressed casually, wearing a blue jacket, sunglasses, and a grey baseball cap that read “Techno is My Boyfriend.” The cap, which had been sold by IDEA, is now sold out following its appearance at the Vatican. One fan shared an image of Pope Leo XIV, commenting, "Little did the pope know he was waving to Harry Styles," while another fan remarked, "One thing about Harry Styles, he’s always going to accidentally serve cinema somewhere in Europe."
This spontaneous appearance in the Vatican is just the latest in a series of global adventures for Styles. Following the conclusion of his record-breaking "Love On Tour" in 2023, which featured a 15-show residency at Madison Square Garden and a sold-out performance at Slane Castle in Ireland, Styles has continued to explore new experiences around the world. In March 2025, he participated in the Tokyo Marathon, where he finished with a sub-3:30 time, outrunning more than 20,000 participants.
Styles’ international travel also included a memorable moment when a ride-share driver, known as Pink London Taxi on Instagram, shared their encounter with the singer. The driver, who picked up Styles during a late-night shift, later posted about the encounter, captioning it, “Picked up this young fella on my way home tonight. We got chatting and I said, ‘You really sound like Harry Styles.’ He said, ‘That’s because I am Harry Styles!’”
More recently, in April 2025, Styles made an appearance at a London run club, wearing jeans and loafers. His diverse activities have sparked widespread interest, with fans excited to see where his next adventure will take him.
However, Styles wasn’t just in the Vatican for the spectacle of the conclave. Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected pope, made history as the first American pontiff in the Catholic Church’s long history. Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, the 69-year-old pope was educated at Villanova University and is a member of the Augustinian Order. The Order, founded in Italy in 1244, has long been dedicated to aiding the poor and has historically served as missionaries throughout the world.
With his ascension to the papacy, Pope Leo XIV becomes a key figure in the future of the Catholic Church, and the Vatican's papal conclave remains a focal point of global interest. For Harry Styles, the event was another of his many unique experiences, blending his fame with a surprising involvement in one of the world’s most ancient traditions.